By contrast, Democratic leaders chose a well-known Nassau County politician, Tom Suozzi , with a lengthy political resume. Suozzi previously served as mayor of the city of Glenn Cover and was a Nassau County executive. A centrist Democrat, he represented the 3rd District from 2017 to 2023. He chose not to seek reelection in 2022 to mount a losing primary challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Mazi Melesa Pilip is an Ethiopian-born Orthodox Jew who immigrated to Israel as a child, served in the Israeli Defense Forces, and is a registered Democrat. The candidate was chosen by Republican Party leaders to run in the special election on Feb. 13. Pilip was first elected as a Republican to the Nassau County Legislature in 2021, so she is a relative political cipher.

The race to take over New York’s 3rd Congressional District seat after Rep. George Santos was ousted is certainly turning out to be an interesting one.

Now, it should be noted that the outcome of the special election to fill the remainder of Santos’ term might have little bearing on who wins the November election. That’s because New York’s highest court has ordered the state to draw new congressional districts ahead of the 2024 elections, and Democrats have an opportunity to redraw districts like the 3rd to their advantage. Currently, the swing district covers parts of Nassau County on Long Island and a sliver of the New York City borough of Queens.

The 3rd, which voted for Joe Biden, is one of four districts in New York that flipped to Republicans in the 2022 midterms. Democrats hope to retake these districts on the path to regaining control of the House from a GOP caucus dominated by MAGA extremists.

Early voting begins Feb. 3 in the special election that both parties have placed special emphasis on. Outside political groups have already poured in millions of dollars to both candidates with more to come, Newsday reported.

First of all, if the seat flips to the Democrats, it would narrow the Republicans’ razor-thin House majority even further. The current composition of the House of Representatives is 219 Republicans, 213 Democrats, and three vacancies. But on a broader scale, the special election may serve as a bellwether for what Donald Trump and the GOP hope to make the major issue of the 2024 campaign: immigration.

A PIX11/Emerson College poll published on Jan. 18, showed Suozzi narrowly ahead in the race with 45% to Pilip’s 42%, with about 9% of those surveyed undecided. Suozzi’s lead swelled to 52% to 37% among likely voters surveyed. But in a warning sign for Democrats, the poll found that only 33% of those surveyed approved of the job President Joe Biden is doing.

And the poll found that immigration (26%) was the the most important issue for voters in the district, ahead of the economy (22%) and crime (15%). Threats to democracy are the top concern for 9% of those surveyed, and abortion access was at 4% (not surprising, since abortion access is not a problem in the state).

