Things that are not a crime. Lowriding in California has been made completely legal again, as of January 1st, as has the usage of new Public Domain resident Mickey Mouse (well, the OG Steamboat Willie version of him). So, enjoy the first #LaloAlcaraz Editorial Cartoon of 2024! Please share and also get your 2024 Cartoon Calendar now while supplies last! Support your friendly neighborhood Chicano cartoonist at laloalcaraz.com