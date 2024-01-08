Business Insider with a terrible political misjudgment on Mitt Romney’s part:

President Joe Biden has made the preservation of democracy a central tenet of his 2024 reelection campaign, and it's a theme that he intends to lean into heavily should former President Donald Trump emerge as the GOP nominee. In pointing to the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., and the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, Biden wants to make the upcoming presidential contest a referendum on the stability of institutions, a theme that Democrats successfully employed in the 2022 midterms against a slew of high-profile election deniers. But Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and one of the most vocal GOP critics of Trump, recently panned Biden's approach, telling the The New York Times that Biden's democracy push is a "bust." "Jan. 6 will be four years old by the election. People have processed it, one way or another," Romney told the newspaper via text message. "Biden needs fresh material, a new attack, rather than kicking a dead political horse."

Speaking of political judgment, a reminder that in 2012 Romney sought Donald Trump’s endorsement in the midst of running a losing campaign against Obama.

So why is this such a bad misstep? Because both Republicans and Democrats are centering J6, though for different reasons. Note this weekend poll:

Only ("only") 37% of Republicans "endorse the conspiracy theory that those who entered the Capitol were mostly people pretending to be Trump supporters," per this new CBS poll. The number should be lower, but it's notable that the propaganda effort has had limited effect.

You can’t even get a majority of MAGA Republicans to approve of the actions their supporters took. But what’s their response? Watch Elise Stefanik, running hard to be Trump’s VP:

Hostages? Does Elise Stefanik wake up every morning and say to herself, "How can I be even more despicable today?"

Democrats will be feasting on that come November.

Politico:

Why Jan. 6 is a problem for Trump’s campaign Views of the attack have shifted among Republicans, but it remains toxic with the rest of the electorate. And it’s not just a poll-based hypothetical that direct ties to Jan. 6 or broader denial of the 2020 election results are a millstone for Trump and his aligned candidates. Only 14 months ago, voters in the midterms rejected the majority of 2020 election deniers — especially in battleground states — despite a political environment and generic ballot that otherwise favored Republicans. The latest poll results — conducted ahead of Saturday’s anniversary — show that views of the Jan. 6 violence have changed little overall since 2021. A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll out this week showed half of respondents believe the protestors who entered the Capitol were mostly violent, down only slightly from 54 percent two years ago. The percentage of Americans who said the legal punishments for people who broke into the Capitol have been too harsh ticked up 7 points, from 19 percent two years ago to 26 percent in the new poll, with the greatest gains among Republicans. More than 4-in-10 Republicans, 42 percent, now say the Jan. 6 rioters’ punishments have been too harsh.

The universe of voters includes more than Republicans, though until primary season is over, you wouldn’t know it from the pundits.

Jan. 6 receives outsize attention in part because there is a concerted campaign, led by a former president, to deny and cover up what happened. There is no equivalent campaign re: 2020's rioting.

Washington Post:

Trump’s promotion of debunked election report reveals divisions in his circle Former president Donald Trump took to his social media website one day this past week to post a report ridden with falsehoods about fraud in the 2020 election. And his legal team cited Trump’s post in a brief to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, where he faces charges of obstructing the election. Yet that same day, as Trump and his lawyers promoted the report — which one of his campaign aides wrote, according to people familiar with the matter — others in his campaign started distancing themselves from it. A campaign spokesperson declined to comment, and another campaign aide referred questions to the legal team. “This was not posted to the campaign’s website, and we’re not lawyers,” said the aide, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter more freely. Trump’s legal team, through a spokeswoman, declined to comment. The episode that unfolded Tuesday was yet another illustration of the unusual and at times strained dynamic between Trump’s legal entanglements and his campaign. Although Trump and his campaign have used the 91 charges he faces across four criminal indictments as an effective rallying cry in the Republican presidential race he is favored to win, the particulars have not always been ideal in the eyes of some of his advisers.

David Rothkopf/Daily Beast:

Voters Are the Last Line of Defense Against a Trump Dictatorship Holding the ex-president criminally liable might not be enough to save American democracy. We all have a responsibility to stop him once and for all. It has been three years since Jan. 6 and we still do not know how the coup attempt turned out. While the insurrection that was orchestrated by then-President Donald Trump and a cabal of clowns, dupes, and malevolent schemers did not achieve its purpose of stopping the certification by the Congress of Joe Biden as our duly elected president—the group’s attempts to undermine American democracy continue to this day. While some may see signs that our legal system is performing as it should—in that more than 1,230 people have been charged with federal crimes associated with the events of Jan. 6, and even Trump has been indicted four times on 91 felony counts—three years after we watched hundreds of thugs descend on the Capitol, the jury is still out on whether the right-wing’s efforts to turn America into a minority-ruled autocracy will succeed.

We'll stop talking constantly about January 6th when Republicans stop trying to make the guy who caused it President again.

Jennifer Dresden and Ben Raderstorf/”The UnPopulist” on Substack:

Threats of Political Violence Are Injurious to Democracy Too While Americans are understandably worried about another Jan. 6 attack, other forms of political aggression are on the rise But while headline-grabbing instances of violent attacks in the last three years loom large, other aspects of the problem, like violent threats and intimidation, have quieter corrosive effects. In some ways, Jan. 6’s scale and importance might cause us to overlook more frequent, but smaller-scale instances of political aggression that can be just as damaging for democracy’s prospects over the long run. Individually, these instances rarely make the news when they occur. In aggregate, they erode key parts of our democracy, raising the risk of future crises and even physical violence, spelling just as much trouble for the health of democracy in this country. With one year to go before Congress again gathers to count electoral votes, what does political violence and its associated threats look like in the United States? And what can be done to blunt its impact as we look towards the coming election and beyond?

Marcy Wheeler/Emptywheel:

“STAND BACK AND STAND BY:” JACK SMITH’S HIDDEN CARDS Two years ago, I wrote a January 6 post describing how the vastness of the attack makes it unknowable, even for someone who had been tracking it full time. I have spent the better part of the year working full time, with few days off, trying to understand (and help others understand) January 6. I’ve got a clear (though undoubtedly partial) vision of how it all works — how the tactical developments in the assault on the Capitol connect directly back to actions Donald Trump took. Zoe Tillman, one of a handful of other journalists who is attempting to track all these cases (while parenting a toddler and covering other major judicial developments) has a piece attempting to do so with a summary of the numbers. But both those methods are inadequate to the task. But thus far, that clear vision remains largely unknowable via the normal ways the general public learns. That’s why, I think, people like Lawrence Tribe are so panicked: because even beginning to understand this thing is, quite literally, a full time job, even for those of us with the luxury of living an ocean away. In Tribe’s case, he has manufactured neglect out of what he hasn’t done the work to know. To have something that poses such an obvious risk to American democracy remain so unknowable, so mysterious — to not be able to make sense of the mob that threatens democracy — makes it far more terrifying. I know a whole lot about what is knowable about the January 6 investigation. But one thing I keep realizing is that it remains unknowable. I wrote the post, in part, hoping to allay the fear many people seemed to have because they couldn’t understand the investigation and therefore were sure that DOJ was only investigating MAGA tourists, who at that point made up most of the prosecutions. Since that time, hundreds of assault convictions and three seditious conspiracy trials later, we’ve learned that DOJ was already investigating three of Trump’s co-conspirators, it’s just that those investigations didn’t look like what people were looking for. I’d like to reprise the theme, again to reassure people.

Trump can lie as much as he wants--and he will--and his followers can cry "martyr!" and "patriot!" until they die, but it doesn't change what happened.

Cliff Schecter and Bob Cesca discuss whether there’s room to maneuver in the GOP primary, and what Trump will do if he loses in November: