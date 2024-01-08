An investigation is being conducted into an apparent altercation between U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert at a restaurant, police in Silt, Colorado, confirmed Sunday.

It’s unclear what happened on Saturday, but Boebert’s campaign released a statement Sunday in which she said she “didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested. I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Police Chief Mike Kite confirmed the investigation, but declined to release details, including who called police.

Officers planned to talk with witnesses and ask the restaurant owners for any video that might have captured what happened, Kite said. The Miner’s Claim restaurant is closed on Sundays and no one answered the phone there.