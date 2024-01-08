Donald Trump has two big cases headed to the Supreme Court. Last week, the court agreed to hear Trump’s challenge to the Colorado Supreme Court ruling determining that he is ineligible to run for president based on his support for an insurrection. Arguments in the case will be heard by the court on Feb. 8.

Also to be decided over the next few weeks is Trump’s claim of “total immunity” for any act he took to overturn the 2020 election. A Washington, D.C., appeals court panel will hear Trump’s argument on Tuesday. No matter how they rule, the decision is almost certain to be immediately appealed to the Supreme Court. The decision on this issue is critical to both the federal case scheduled for March in Washington, D.C., and the state case in Fulton County, Georgia.

As the court prepares to make decisions that may determine whether Trump can run for office in 2024, and whether he could be making his final pitch from jail, he appears to be conducting a three-step campaign for the votes of conservative justices: 1) You owe me, 2) my followers will be very upset if you vote against me, and 3) if you allow me to be indicted for things that are clearly not presidential responsibilities, I’ll indict President Joe Biden for actions that absolutely are.