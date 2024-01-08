The one good thing Trump did on Jan. 6 turns out to be a lie

The new elements of this story show that special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has only clarified and reinforced the worst of what was known about Trump’s actions—and inactions—on Jan. 6, 2021.

Ohio could transform voting with new ballot measure to expand access and end restrictions

This ballot initiative could end the GOP’s gerrymandering and transform Ohio politics.

Trump’s planning to turn the Supreme Court into his lapdog

Donald Trump appears to be conducting a three-step campaign for the votes of conservative Supreme Court justices.

Alarm bells ring as Trump refuses to sign anti-coup pledge in Illinois

Trump is telling Americans exactly what he plans to do.

Cartoon: The outrage cycle

Tom Tomorrow breaks down the Republican cycle of manufactured outrage. Round and round we go!

More top stories:

Colorado police are probing Rep. Lauren Boebert's altercation with ex-husband

This is U-G-L-Y.

House Freedom Caucus is outraged government probably won’t shut down after all

House Speaker Mike Johnson is finding out why previous Republican speakers hated dealing with this group.

Older Americans say they feel trapped in Medicare Advantage plans

Private insurers are being accused of misleading their customers.

Eddie Bernice Johnson’s family says medical neglect led to former congresswoman’s death

This is a real heartbreaker.

Missouri Republicans line up for open House seat, but do any live in the district?

Shockingly, members of Congress are not required to live in the district they represent—which Missouri Republicans are taking advantage of.

A major mystery is still unsolved 3 years after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

How is this possible after thousands of hours of investigative work?

