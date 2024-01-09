Energize An Ally Tuesday

A notable 2024 Democratic candidacy was announced last week. Harry Dunn was one of the police officers defending the Capitol from President Trump's premeditated assault now known as the January 6th insurrection…

Since that day, I vowed to help ensure that never happens again. Harry Dunn Many people have tried to deny what happened that day—including some of the same people who stood behind us as we protected them. They’ve diluted the story and muddied the facts to preserve their own political agenda. So I’ve made it a personal mission to share my story, speak truth to power, and work to ensure this never happens again.

Continued...

That’s why a few weeks ago, I retired from the police force, and why I announced my campaign to run for Congress in Maryland’s Third Congressional District. I worked in the Capitol as Officer Dunn—now I'm running to serve as Congressman Dunn.

MD-03 is the seat now open because Rep. John Sarbanes is retiring. If you'd like to support his campaign, here's the ActBlue link.

Kinda hard not to root for the guy who still wants to hang his hat at the place he put his life on the line to defend. The closest I ever came to that was 20 years ago when I put my body across the employee fridge to keep Alan from taking Darlene's cottage cheese. I mean, that's roughly the same, right?

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Note: If you send this note to your 20,000 closest friends, and they send it on to 20,000 of their closest friends, you will be blessed with much luck and good fortune! Must use snail mail only, though, or it doesn’t work. And if you choose not to participate, you will be cursed with low vehicle fluid levels. —The Universe

-

By the Numbers:

8 days!!!

Days 'til Groundhog Day: 24

Days 'til the Idaho Potato Conference in Boise: 8

Number of jobs created in December, well above expectations: 216,000

Unemployment rate for December, the 22nd consecutive month below 4 percent: 3.7%

Number of legislative bills that were signed into law last year, according to the Library of Congress: 34

The last year so few bills were signed: 1951

Square meters of mosaics restored at the Palace of Aigai in Greece where Alexander the Great was crowned King of Macedonia: 1,400

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Land O' Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show in St. Paul…

-

CHEERS to the new budget extension. What used to be routine is now an exercise in suspense akin to watching a movie heroine defuse a ticking bomb in time to save the day. Welcome to the second half of the 118th Congress, ladies and gentlemen:

Congressional leaders have at last reached agreement on the overall price tag of the next batch of government spending bills, lawmakers announced on Sunday—a major step toward averting a partial shutdown that is set to begin later this month. The deal would set top-line spending for fiscal year 2024 at $1.59 trillion, the amount originally agreed to by President Joe Biden and then-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during negotiations over the government's debt limit last year. The framework proposes keeping in place the $886 billion agreed to for defense funding in the 2024 fiscal year while also maintaining the $704 billion in non-defense spending that Democrats insisted upon during the debt limit negotiations.

Let's see: They waited 'til the last second. It's a copy-and-paste job. It barely warrants a passing grade. And they'll have to pull an all-nighter to get it done. Wait a minute…is this the budget of the United States government or a high school homework assignment?

CHEERS to needing a bigger trophy case. The Golden Globes were a giant snooze fest Sunday night, although we were happy to see Paul Giammati and Da'Vine Joy Randolph win acting awards for The Holdovers. But for our money this is the award that set me all a' tingle for a reason I'll share with you momentarily:

Barack Obama scored an Emmy win—his fifth—on Sunday during the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, taking home a statuette for outstanding narration for his Netflix documentary series “Working: What We Do All Day.” The former US President is also a producer on the project alongside wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama. […] Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working”—an oral history that explores jobs and the people who do them—the series aims to foster understanding and appreciation for the work people do. The series is a joint production between Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, which was founded by the Obamas in 2018.

The news provides us with a lovely opportunity to make an important update to our Emmy tote board:

Barack Obama 5 Donald Trump 0

Tee hee.

CHEERS to world peace...or some approximation thereof. On January 9, 1951, the United Nations headquarters officially opened in New York City. From its preamble:

WE THE PEOPLES OF THE UNITED NATIONS DETERMINED True fact: the land for the U.N., which is international territory, was purchased by John D.Rockefeller,and came with its own troupe of Rockettes. • to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brought untold sorrow to mankind, and • to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equal rights of men and women and of nations large and small, and • to establish conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained, and • to promote social progress and better standards of life in larger freedom.

The U.N. drives conservative paranoids crazy because they think the men and women in the blue helmets are going to impose martial law and take control of our cities and towns (and brains!!!) without any regard for the principles of democracy. GOP, thy name is Projection.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x A boy with Down's Syndrome had to flee violence in Ukraine with his family.



He didn't understand why they had to leave, so to make him feel better, his mother said they were going to meet John Cena.



When John Cena found out, he flew to Amsterdam just to meet him.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/z0QrAX8bMq — Goodable (@Goodable) January 4, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to the Nutmeg State. Happy 236th birthday to Connecticut, which popped out of the womb of freedom on this date in 1788, becoming the fifth state in the union. It's responsible for giving us the nuclear submarine, Pez candy, lollipops, the Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court, beloved Daily Kos front-pager Greg Dworkin, Governor Ned Lamont, and Senators Chris Murphy and Dick Blumenthal. And also Joe Lieberman. Oh well…nobody's perfect.

JEERS to today's edition of Someone Come Get Crazy Grandpa And Take Him Back To The Home, Please. Courtesy of HuffPost:

Former President Donald Trump expressed his condolences for the victims of last week’s Iowa school shooting and then urged them to “get over it.”

This has been today's edition of Someone Come Get Crazy Grandpa And Take Him Back To The Home, Please.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: January 9, 2014

CHEERS to the adventures Wonder Woman. Yesterday was the third anniversary of the Tucson massacre that killed half a dozen people and almost took the life of Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. To promote the amazing work that physical therapists have done for her, Giffords—whom, I'll never forget, was reported as dead by some news outlets following the shooting—hopped in a plane and went for a little skydive. No, seriously:

And this is the part of C&J where you talk amongst yourselves because I'm a little verklempt. I'll give you a topic: Rand is the name of both a terrible senator and a terrible author. Discuss.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to decent piano playing skills. That's one of the few positive things I can say about Richard Nixon, who was born on this date in 1913. Said the late, great Andy Rooney: "I forget how Richard Nixon got elected. It makes you wonder about our democratic system of government. I mean, how could we have done that?" And in their great book Rating the Presidents, Bill Ridings, Jr. and Stuart McIver unwittingly fire back at the Trump cult who once complained that President Obama put his feet up on his desk:

Since he liked to sit with his feet on the desk, his heels left scars. Best thing he ever wrote. Once, while he was abroad, someone had the mahogany surface refinished. Nixon was not pleased: "Dammit, I didn't order that. I want to leave my mark on this place just like the other presidents." Richard Milhous Nixon left his mark, but it was more than scuff marks on a desktop. The mark he left behind was a scar on a nation he betrayed. In the cause of peace he achieved an enviable record in foreign affairs, proving himself a highly-effective president. Then he threw it all away.

For his 111th birthday, I got him the usual gift certificate to his favorite clothing store: The 18½ Minute GAP.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-