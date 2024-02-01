Your Thursday Molly Ivins Moment When Molly Ivins died 17 years ago this week, the world lost one of its great wits, social commentators, and fighters for civil rights and social justice. The void she left was vast, which is why we’ve been posting our “Molly Ivins Moment” in C&J every Thursday since she passed. I think now more than ever we could use a good dose of Molly, so here's a Texas-size handful of her greatest hits… » “How can you not love Texas politics? You pick up the paper in the morning and it's kind of like finding Fidel Castro in the refrigerator.” » On Pat Buchanan's culture-war speech at the 1992 Republican convention: "It probably sounded better in the original German." » As long as the special interests pay to elect the pols, we will have government of the special interests, by the special interests and for the special interests. Pols will always dance with them what brung them. We have to fix the system so that when they are elected, they got no one to dance with but us, the people—we don't want them owing anyone but the public. Continued...

» “Although it is true that only about 20 percent of American workers are in unions, that 20 percent sets the standards across the board in salaries, benefits and working conditions. If you are making a decent salary in a non-union company, you owe that to the unions. One thing that corporations do not do is give out money out of the goodness of their hearts.” » “The poor man [Bush II] who is currently our president has reached such a point of befuddlement that he thinks stem cell research is the same as taking human lives, but that 40,000 dead Iraqi civilians are progress toward democracy.” The classic photo that accompanied her columns for years. » “Yes. He should run. He’s the only Democrat with any 'Elvis' to him.” —Molly on Barack Obama in 2004 » “We get so scared of something—scared of communism or crime or drugs or illegal aliens—that we think we can make ourselves safer by sacrificing freedom. Never works. It's still true: the only thing to fear is fear itself.” » "I don't have any children, so I've decided to claim all the future freedom-fighters and hell-raisers as my kin. I figure freedom and justice beat having your name in marble any day. Besides, if there is another life after this one, think how much we'll get to laugh watching it all.

As I like to say, Molly Ivins was (and via her legacy still is) Red Bull for the Democratic soul.

Cheers and Jeers for Thursday, February 1, 2024

Note: Okay, everybody remember the secret signal for when the British start marching on Lexington and Concord: “one if by land, ninety-nine if by sea.” Dear lord, I really hope they come by land.

—Official Continental Secret Signal Lantern Lighter

By the Numbers:

Days 'til Lincoln's birthday: 11

Days 'til the Vegan Mac & Cheese Cook Off in Durham, North Carolina: 3

Annual amount in interest that will accrue, even during the appeals process, from the $83 million Trump owes E. Jean Carroll as a result of her defamation suit: $7.5 million

Federal prison sentence, for which there is no parole, for MAGA loon Aimenn Penny after he tried to burn down an Ohio church hosting a drag queen story hour last year: 18 years

Number of people who visited Maine's Acadia national Park in 2023: 3.87 million

Time it will take to restore the outer casing, made of granite blocks, of the pyramid of King Menkaure, the smallest of the three main pyramids on the Giza Necropolis: 3 years

Age of Tony-winning actress Chita Rivera (Bye Bye Birdie, West Side Story, Chicago) when she died this week: 91

Puppy Pic of the Day: In Maryland's Towson University, a new arrival...

CHEERS to February! Hooray—we finally made it to the third and last month of meteorological winter in the northern hemisphere. For the shortest month, it sure packs a lot of goodies in it. Some of the highlights:

Black History Month (if the Republicans haven't canceled it yet), more daylight, Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney (tomorrow), Waitangi Day in New Zealand, Heritage Day in Canada, Dia de la Bandera in Mexico, Cordova Ice Worm Day in Alaska, and Valentine's Day at fine retailers everywhere. President Biden continues making the tough decisions, juggling international crises not of his making but nevertheless thrown in his lap, cutting ribbons at massive new infrastructure projects, and nominating judges that PolitiFact confirms are making America great again after the previous guy made it shitty.

Plus there's George & Abe's awesome storewide mattress sales, Charles Dickens Day, full "snow moon" on the 24th, Create A Vacuum Day (chaired this year by Lauren Boebert because her cranial cavity contains the biggest black hole on the planet), and National Pancake Day. Greatest living composer John Williams turns 92 on the 8th, mere weeks after receiving his 54th Oscar nomination (for scoring Indiana Jones and the Swollen Prostate).

And, lest we forget, multiple investigations into the crimey business of Donald Crimey’s businesses continue and may break wide open this month. I'll say this: we may live in a crumbling republic on a planet beset by fire and parasites…but at least it's never dull.

CHEERS to the status quo. If everybody did what I asked and stood real still without saying a word, the Federal Reserve did something yesterday it hasn’t done in a long time: nothing…

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates at their current levels on Wednesday amid improving consumer confidence and a declining inflation rate. Shh. The money man is easily spooked. In the run-up to Wednesday's announcement, some Fed officials have been signaling that the current rae has been enough to knock inflation down toward the central bank's 2% target. The federal funds target rate has remained at 5.25% to 5.5% since last summer, following 11 increases that began in March 2022. The rate sets a benchmark for other interest rates throughout the economy—everything from credit cards to mortgages, and business and auto loans. Some economists believe these higher rates have helped pull down inflation.

If, however, the Fed did raise interest rates again, it means someone didn’t follow instructions and startled Chairman Powell. Probably Gary. Dipwad.

My dad was an engineer who used a slide rule for decades. When calculators came out he nearly wept with joy.

CHEERS to "slide-rule portability." Tech geeks, fall to your knees and grovel before “the world’s first pocket calculator.” On February 1, 1972, the hand-held HP-35 ("challenges a computer!") made its debut. Cost: a mere $395. And it was made the old-fashioned way—in the USA. Today's calculators are solar-powered, mainly because Detroit and the oil companies could never figure out a way to power 'em with internal combustion. If you get bored today (and if you made it this far down into C&J you must be): punch in 5318008, turn it upside down, call a phone number at random and read what you see to the person on the other end. But be mature about it.

CHEERS to a steady hand on the tiller. With Maine Democrats having been given a resounding thumbs-up by voters to continue their excellent demonstration of fiscal responsibility via total control of our state government, two-term Governor Janet Mills delivered her 2024 State of the State message this week. Among the highlights:

» $10 million to bolster the Affordable Homeownership Program to construct more affordable homes in Maine. The relief Maine felt in 2022 when Governor Janet beat MAGA cultist Paul LePage to win reelection in a landslide was palpable. » Improve disability services for preschool children, such as reforming Child Development Services. » Improve health care at county jails. » Measures to combat gun-related violence (like the recent Lewiston massacre), like allowing police officers to be able to go directly to a judge to start the process of removing guns from someone in a psychiatric crisis. » Background checks for advertised private gun sales, increase penalties for reckless private sales to prohibited people, and a statewide network of crisis centers for people experiencing mental health emergencies. » Funding for community resiliency efforts and infrastructure upgrades in the wake of the recent climate change-related storm damage.

Left untouched: our $100 million Rainy Day Fund. We'll need that next summer for the giant beachside clambake. (Comes with salad or slaw, baked potato or fries. Please: no substitutions.)

Ten years ago in C&J: February 1, 2014

CHEERS to another crack in the glass ceiling. As Ben Bernanke skittered over to his new cushy job counting beans at the Brookings Institute, Janet Yellen was sworn in yesterday as the first Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve. After taking a ceremonial dip in the swimming pool filled with Franklins, and partaking in the ceremonial breaking of a hundred million dollar bill ("99 million-dollar bills, please, and the rest in quarters"), she got down to business. Her first act: rolling around in money, since that's, like, the job.

And just one more…

CHEERS to Maine's matchless movie maker. Happy 130th Birthday to director and Portland native (and son of immigrants) John Ford. He launched John Wayne's career and defined the classic American western with Stagecoach, The Searchers, the cavalry trilogy and gobs more. And then there's The Grapes of Wrath, which is in a class all by its amazing self:

Ford proclaimed in 1967: "I am a liberal Democrat and a rebel." Well, of course he was. He had intelligence and talent.

Have a nice Thursday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

