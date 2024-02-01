We begin today with Adam Serwer of The Atlantic writing about about the GOP hopes of luring Black and Latino men away from Democrats with its regressive gender politics.

“This is the blue-collar realignment of the Republican Party, and what I can tell you is for every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement,” Gaetz told Newsmax. “That bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contests but also the general election.” Gaetz’s comments reveal something about an emerging Republican belief: misogyny and homophobia, especially if aimed at the stereotype of an educated, liberal, middle-class white woman (a “Karen”), can help the party win over Black and Hispanic men with sexist views. As ridiculous as Gaetz may sound, the idea that Trumpian masculinity might win over a more ethnically diverse constituency is not new. In 2020, the New York Times reported that Democrats feared Trump’s “macho appeal” to Hispanic men. [...] The mortar of this would-be coalition, as Gaetz’s rhetoric implies, is traditional ideas about gender, expressed in hostility toward women and abhorrence of LGBTQ Americans. Gender traditionalism, defined as holding strict beliefs about gender roles, does not necessarily manifest as opposition to equal rights for those who do not adhere to its dictates. One can hold traditional beliefs about gender for religious or ideological reasons and still acknowledge or support the rights of those who do not.

That is one helluva quote that Fla. Republican Matt Gaetz gave to Newsmax.

They’ve tried it before and, for the most part, failed.

Yasmeen Abutaleb of The Washington Post reports on the formation of an “Abandon Biden” campaign in Michigan’s Arab American and Muslim communities.

The campaign’s organizers, who also oppose Donald Trump, have not yet coalesced around a strategy for the general election. They are still debating whether to encourage voters to support a third-party candidate or to skip the presidential contest altogether while still voting for other offices. Either way, the organizers are telling Muslim and Arab voters that they should show up and vote, rather than stay home, so it is clear that Biden specifically has lost their vote. A visit to this community makes it clear that even many voters who have not heard of the formal Abandon Biden campaign plan to deny Biden their vote. They are furious that a president they saw as an ally has unwaveringly backed Israel in a military campaign that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and, in their view, shown scant empathy for the dead, wounded and displaced. [...] Arab and Muslim voters said they see a rare opportunity to demonstrate their power as a voting bloc and force politicians to more actively court their support. They said that since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, many Muslim and Arab Americans have been afraid to speak out, but the war in Gaza — and the calls for a cease-fire outside of their community — has helped change that dynamic.

Michael Sainato of the Guardian reports an exclusive that the Teamsters Union has agreed to pay $2.9 million to settle a lawsuit agents the union alleging racial discrimination.

The lawsuit claimed that “rather than maintaining or increasing diversity at Teamsters, IBT [International Brotherhood of Teamsters] fired more than a dozen people of color and turned the Organizing Department from a diverse department into a majority white department”. The terminations “set back the Organizing Department’s goals of effectively recruiting and organizing non-whites”, it alleged, “in favor of bolstering the majority white membership and leadership of the union. In total, Teamsters terminated 72.73% of the department’s staffers who were people of color, while firing only 28.57% of white staffers. Teamsters then proceeded to hire new staff members who were 73.33% white.” The lawsuit also claimed that O’Brien “publicly humiliated” the plaintiffs in the case, claiming they were fired because they were “bad apples” and were “lazy” in their work. O’Brien has been facing criticism from members of the Teamsters recently over his decision to meet with the former president and Republican presidential primary frontrunner Donald Trump. They cited Trump’s long record of being anti-union and his prejudicial behavior and comments toward women, minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

Ashley Belanger of Ars Technica points out that in spite of all of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s “I’m sorrys”, Zuckerberg and other social media CEO’s voiced weak support for some of the solutions be discussed to increase child safety online..

Zuckerberg was joined at the hearing by CEOs of TikTok, Snap, Discord, and X (formerly Twitter). Each was asked if they supported an array of online child-safety bills that have been introduced to combat harms after years of what senators described in the hearing as insufficient action by social media companies to effectively reduce harms. Among these bills is the Strengthening Transparency and Obligations to Protect Children Suffering from Abuse and Mistreatment Act (STOP CSAM). When that bill was introduced, it originally promised to make platforms liable for "the intentional, knowing, or reckless hosting or storing of child pornography or making child pornography available to any person.” Since then, Durbin has amended the bill to omit the word "reckless" to prevent platforms from interpreting the law as banning end-to-end encryption, Recorded Future News reported. Durbin noted that X became the first social media company to publicly endorse the STOP CSAM Act when X CEO Linda Yaccarino agreed to support the bill during today's hearing. Yaccarino also seemed to stand alone supporting the Stopping Harmful Image Exploitation and Limiting Distribution (SHIELD) Act, which imposes criminal liability for sharing non-consensual intimate imagery and nude images of minors. None of the platforms voiced support for other bills like the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act, which limits the Section 230 liability protections of platforms for "claims alleging violations of child sexual exploitation laws."

I did like MSNBC contributor David Jolly’s comment on Deadline White House yesterday that Republican Senators like Josh Hawley and Lindsay Graham were hypocritical for their aggressive questioning about online child safety when compared to their silence on gun legislation.

Daniil Ukhorskiy of Kyiv Independent writes about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation on social media pertaining to the war in Ukraine.

Disinformation is a powerful weapon that can have devastating consequences during an armed conflict. Equally, access to verified, accurate information is often severely limited during war, and social media becomes a key source. This makes platforms’ task of finding a balanced approach especially difficult. Joris said that social media coverage of conflict inevitably poses moderation challenges. For instance, while violent content is generally banned, it forms a core part of wartime reporting. Meta initiallyblocked content covering the massacre perpetrated by Russian forces in Bucha in 2022 but later reversed the decision. Igor Rozkladaj, deputy director and social media expert at Ukraine’s Center for Democracy and Rule of Law (CEDEM), works closely with Meta’s representatives in Ukraine, helping users appeal bans and shape broader policy. [...] According to Rozkladaj, Ukrainians are not asking for Facebook to give them free rein to abuse Russians on the internet. What they want is a clear policy that is fairly applied and lets users combat Russian narratives and not wake up to unexpected blocks or suspensions.

Thomas L. Friedman of The New York Times comes up with a so-called “Biden Doctrine” for the Middle East.

A Biden Doctrine — as I’m terming the convergence of strategic thinking and planning that my reporting has picked up — would have three tracks. On one track would be a strong and resolute stand on Iran, including a robust military retaliation against Iran’s proxies and agents in the region in response to the killing of three U.S. soldiers at a base in Jordan by a drone apparently launched by a pro-Iranian militia in Iraq. On the second track would be an unprecedented U.S. diplomatic initiative to promote a Palestinian state — NOW. It would involve some form of U.S. recognition of a demilitarized Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip that would come into being only once Palestinians had developed a set of defined, credible institutions and security capabilities to ensure that this state was viable and that it could never threaten Israel. Biden administration officials have been consulting experts inside and outside the U.S. government about different forms this recognition of Palestinian statehood might take. On the third track would be a vastly expanded U.S. security alliance with Saudi Arabia, which would also involve Saudi normalization of relations with Israel — if the Israeli government is prepared to embrace a diplomatic process leading to a demilitarized Palestinian state led by a transformed Palestinian Authority.

Rachel Fink of Haaretz reports on an effort by some in the Israel government to pass a new “kosher cell phone” law that bans LGBTQ+ helplines.

As part of a new "kosher cell phone" law proposed by Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, LGBTQ helplines could be blocked on so-called kosher cell phones – the special phones preferred by members of Israel's ultra-Orthodox sector that cannot send text messages or access the internet. The ruling would allow helpline numbers that are not available 24 hours a day, seven days a week – and therefore not considered emergency services – to be blocked on these rabbinically-certified cell phones. [...] Leaders of several LGBTQ organizations who run the support lines, including Havruta, Bat Kol and the LGBTQ Association, spoke out against the bill. In a statement made to Kan, they said, "During the war, the government wants to push members of the LGBTQ community who come from the most traditionalist sectors of the population to the edge, to deprive them of their only sources of support, and to desert them while they are experiencing mental distress, being forced into conversion therapy, or even contemplating suicide.

In the first part of a Brookings Institution interview series about the Israel-Gaza War, Fiona Hill and Kevin Huggard look at Russia’s past, present, and possible future roles in the conflict.

[HILL]: ...October 7, 2023, becomes a final point of rupture for Russia and Israel. Putin starts to make antisemitic comments—quite evidently antisemitic comments he hasn’t made before. He publicly backs away from the very close relationship with Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu that he previously loved to tout at every opportunity. Netanyahu is Putin’s kind of guy; he falls into the same category as Hungarian President Viktor Orbán, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping as a strongman leader. Russians were always praising Netanyahu’s boldness and decisiveness of leadership and how Israel dealt with its regional security issues in meetings we had with them, but after October 7 the Kremlin has heaped criticism on Netanyahu and Israel. And then Russia quickly and publicly rekindled its relationships with the representatives of Hamas and other Palestinian constituencies; these associations are longstanding in Russia but had been tamped down over the last decade out of deference to Netanyahu. There are some internal Russian imperatives at work here too. The Hamas attack on Israel and Israel’s massive retaliatory response have distinct echoes of Russia’s interventions in Chechnya, part of its own territory, between 1994 and 2009. Chechnya is one of Russia’s preeminent Muslim regions in the North Caucasus with a population of 1 million people. It attempted to secede and establish an independent state immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union. Roughly 250,000 people, including combatants and civilians, were estimated to have been killed over the span of a decade and two rounds of war in Chechnya. Prior to the war in Ukraine, this was Russia’s most significant and costly military action since World War II. In the battle for Grozny, the capital city was completely leveled, and thousands of people were killed in circumstances not dissimilar to what we’re seeing unfolding in Gaza. And Russia is now, of course, flipping that whole script, basically calling out Israel for the very same things it did in Grozny, in its own city, against non-Russian ethnic groups, Muslims, living in its own territory.

Do take the time to read Huggard’s entire interview with Fiona Hill.

Margarita Lyutova and Andrey Pertsev interview Russian presidential candidate Boris Nadezhdin for Meduza.

Lyutova: How do you feel about nationalist ideas as a whole? There is a portion of Russians who hold these views. If you’re running in a presidential election and you want to win more than 10 percent of the vote (and my support is obviously already higher than 10 percent — I’ve seen the survey data), you can’t just rigidly adhere to any one ideology or political camp. You have to genuinely be the president of all Russians, in the literal sense. And Russians are a diverse group of people. There are those who have left the country — they’re Russians too. There are supporters of [former oil tycoon and opposition figure Mikhail] Khodorkovsky and of [opposition politician Maxim] Katz. But at the same time, strange as it may be, there are also supporters of [Soviet leader Joseph] Stalin. It follows that we must try to do everything we can to ensure those people also see me as a legitimate candidate. This, as you can understand, has a significant impact on your rhetoric, on everything. [...] Lyutova: Even before the complete ban [on the so-called ‘LGBT movement’], the situation for LGBTQ+ people in Russia wasn’t the best. For example, there’s the issue of marriage. You know, the topic of LGBT people is overblown for political ends everywhere; it’s just that in America, broadly speaking, things are overblown in their favor, and in Russia, it’s the opposite. I grew up and lived most of my life in the USSR. I understood that there were probably some gay people somewhere, but I’d never seen them in my life. They were probably around — well, of course, they always exist in every setting, but somehow, back then, they weren’t very conspicuous, they weren’t always in view. Whereas now, because of all this pro-Kremlin propaganda, people have started thinking, “How terrible — these gays are going to tear the country apart if we let them.” What nonsense! This is a purely personal issue; the state shouldn’t be interfering at all.

Finally today, Boris Muñoz writes for El País in English that it is imperative that the Biden Administration support Venezuelan opposition candidate María Corina Machado.

Inside and outside the United States, democracy is at its lowest point in the last three decades following the great democratic wave resulting from the fall of the Berlin Wall. From Ukraine to Taiwan, many democracies are being held in check by expansionist powers. Others, like El Salvador, have begun to be dismantled with the old “salami tactic,” that is, one slice at a time. It is Latin America that presents the greatest democratic regression, as Jorge Sahd K., Daniel Zovatto and Diego Rojas, from the Center for International Studies (CEIUC), note in their research work Political Risk in Latin America 2024. [...] The recent disqualification of María Corina Machado poses a threat to the hopes of free and fair elections, agreed upon in the Barbados agreements between the Unitary Platform of the Venezuelan opposition and the Chavista dictatorship. Meanwhile, the U.S. government lifted the oil sanctions imposed by Trump in exchange for restoring the supply of Venezuelan crude oil to the United States, the release of political prisoners — among them a dozen Americans — and the vague promise of a democratic change; its fundamental commitment lies in the resolution of the immigration problem.

Try to have the best possible day everyone!