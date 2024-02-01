On Wednesday, the Senate held a hearing on child safety in social media. Executives from Meta, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Discord, and other sites took questions from senators about what their sites were doing to protect children from scams, predators, and exposure to material intended for adults. Also, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recited a cringeworthy apology on demand from Sen. Josh Hawley.

But when Republican Sen. Tom Cotton got his opportunity to ask questions, he blew past the part of the program where this hearing was supposed to be concerned with children. Instead, he went straight after TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew with a series of odd questions about Chew’s personal connections to “the Chinese Communist Party.”

When Chew tried repeatedly to make it clear that he was not from China, but Singapore, a small nation off the coast of Malaysia, some 1,200 miles from the nearest point in China, Cotton was not having it. Or, at least, not allowing Chew not being Chinese to keep him from asking questions that assumed Chew was Chinese.

Cotton didn’t quite get to All Asians Look Like Commies To Me. But he came close.

x Tom Cotton: "Have you ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party?"



TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew: "Senator, I'm Singaporean. No!"



Cotton: "Have you ever been associated or affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party?"



Chew: "No, Senator. Again, I'm Singaporean!" pic.twitter.com/5Wa72aJIr9 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 31, 2024

Cotton: You said today, as you often say, that you live in Singapore. Of what nation are you a citizen? Chew: Singapore. Cotton: Are you a citizen of any other nation? Chew: No, senator. Cotton: Have you ever applied for Chinese citizenship? Chew: Senator, I served my nation of Singapore. No. I did not. Cotton: Do you have a Singaporean passport? Chew: Yes, and I served my military for two and a half years. Cotton: Do you have any other passports? Chew: No, senator. […] Cotton: Have you ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party? Chew: Senator, I’m Singaporean. No. Cotton: Have you ever been associated or affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party? Chew: No, senator. Again, I’m Singaporean.

Undaunted by Chew’s responses, Cotton later went on Fox News to claim that “Singapore, unfortunately, is one of the places in the world that has the highest degree of infiltration and influence by the Chinese Communist Party. So, Mr. Chew has a lot to answer for, for what his app is doing in America and why it’s doing it.”

Apparently, what Chew has to answer for is that he’s from Singapore. Unfortunately, Tom Cotton is from America.