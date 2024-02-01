New poll looks bad for Republicans. Then it gets worse

“Apparently, the only thing worse than being a Republican in Congress is being a named battleground Republican in Congress.”

The alt-right saw Taylor Swift as an 'Aryan goddess.' She shook them off as 'repulsive'

She really smashed their neo-Nazi hearts.

Oregon Supreme Court bars Republican senators who participated in walkout from reelection

Actions have consequences.

Cartoon: Dementia test

Sometimes the answer is literally right in front of you.

Rep. Mark Pocan challenges the new narrative around the National Prayer Breakfast

When you break from “The Family” things can get interesting.

Trump delaying his trials might not be the win he thinks it is

Conviction or no (91) convictions, life has no guarantees.

GOP lawmaker flashes gun to teens at Statehouse in latest tough guy stunt

Nothing makes teenagers (or humans in general) feel safer than bringing a gun to a gun violence discussion.

Scandal-ridden Oregon Republican launches rematch for key House seat

Sure, he admitted to giving her $300 and accompanying her to a doctor, but the rest is “unsubstantiated and untrue.”

Elon Musk loses more money than anyone in history—again

A Delaware court delivered yet another huge financial blow to Musk.

House passes bill to helps millions, but Senate GOP doesn't want Biden to ‘look good’

Half of the resistance in the Senate seems to be based on a debunked ”'weird rumor” Sen. Chuck Grassley and others keep circulating.

UK judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit over dossier containing 'shocking and scandalous claims'

Can’t stop, won’t stop! Donald Trump’s losing streak rolls on.

