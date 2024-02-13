Kevin McCarthy sucked as speaker, but he’s good at revenge

At least he’s good at something.

House GOP to launch critical investigation into just how old Biden is

Yes, they’re really doing this.

Trump officially takes over the GOP

Hello to the official party of nepotism and grift.

Cartoon: The 14th Amendment

The hot new topic sweeping the nation!

GOP lawmaker says Idaho needs a new law so cannibalism won't be 'normalized'

Unless a large colony of Jeffrey Dahmer acolytes moved to Idaho, what do they know that the rest of the country doesn’t?!

Haley’s donors today could be Biden’s voters tomorrow.

Oh, do tell …

RFK Jr.'s apology over controversial $7M Super Bowl ad doesn't pass sincerity test

His lack of care for everything from science to his own family continues to astound.

The New York Times is determined to make 'but his age' the new 'but her emails'

The Times continues to beat a long-dead horse.

Trump's threat to abandon NATO allies is worse than it seems

Trump doesn’t just want to abandon NATO; he wants to abandon the Constitution.

New poll shows 'Squad' member Cori Bush badly trailing in primary

Uh-oh …

Senate passes aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but fate in the House is uncertain

“History settles every account. And today, on the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink.”

Republicans work to recruit female and minority candidates even as they criticize diversity programs

From the party that loves to mock diversity …

