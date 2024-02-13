Idaho state Rep. Heather Scott introduced a bill this past Thursday to expand the definition of “cannibalism.” Didn’t realize that needed legislation, did you? It doesn’t. Idaho happens to be the only state in the country explicitly outlawing cannibalism —and clearly Scott feels more robust laws are needed.

The Idaho Freedom Caucus’ co-chair wants to expand the law to include anyone “ “who willfully provides the flesh or blood of a human being to another person to ingest without such person's knowledge or consent.”

Scott’s reasons for reworking the cannibalism law: human composting and a television show she watched on a plane. Introducing the bill, she said, “In 2019, I heard that Washington state was starting to do human composting, and that disturbed me. I wanted to address this because what I didn't want to see was bags of compost with human bone fragments.” According to the Idaho Statesman, Scott expressed fear that this would become “normalized at some point,” and we will all be eating people!

In 2019, Washington became the first state to legalize human composting, an environmentally friendly way to manage death that converts human remains into nutrient-rich soil. Since then, Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California have legalized the practice. And it doesn’t end with people planting gardens where human bones sticking out of the ground. That’s now how composting works—something someone living in Idaho should know.

It also turns out that Scott says she was on a plane and watched a video clip of people who were supposedly fed human flesh in sausage—without their knowledge! Scott sent the clip to the Idaho Statesman, which reports it was from a prank show. (In other words, no one was ever fed human flesh.) She also sent the Statesman a link to a debunked hoax from 2016 about Chinese firms supposedly passing off human flesh as canned meat products.

First elected in 2014, Scott made waves in 2017, when she claimed that female state House members obtain leadership positions only if they “spread their legs.” Some of her previous legislative forays include trying to get the Bible taught in schools and tilting at the windmill of Sharia law.

Scott admitted that the prank video might have not legitimately shown cannibalism, but why would that stop her from worrying about some possible future problem?

Remember … IT’S PEOPLE!

