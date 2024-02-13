One of the most racist things Donald Trump has ever done—during a long, storied career of racist outrages—is handpick former star running back and ambulant condom ad Herschel Walker as the GOP candidate for Georgia’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022.

Trump’s racial tokenism thinking was transparent, even if Walker himself didn’t notice: Black people are so clueless, Trump seemed to think, that they could be tricked into voting for literally any Black person, even if he was an avowed pro-lifer who had abortion clinics following him across the country like M*A*S*H units. Even if a much better candidate, Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is also Black, was right there on the other side of the aisle.

Sen. Tim Scott is far smarter and less scandal-plagued than Walker, of course, but Trump sees something special in the junior senator from South Carolina: 1) he’s Black, and 2) he consistently and effervescently kisses Trump’s ass. Which is why Trump appears to be seriously considering him as his 2024 running mate.

NBC News:

Sen. Tim Scott is quickly rising up the ranks of contenders to be Donald Trump’s running mate, and a Trump ally who’s spoken with both men about the matter now says it’s “a real possibility” that the senator is tapped. “It’s real,” this person said. “And he’d take the job in a second.” [...] Scott’s ascendance on the list of potential running mates comes as he endorsed the former president ahead of the New Hampshire primary and has quickly turned into a frequent surrogate, offering full-throated support on the trail and on television that has been so fulsome it’s caught the attention of Trump and his allies.

Of course, anyone who endorses Trump—an insurrectionist and vocal traitor to Western democracy—should be deeply ashamed. But for Scott to do it—while ignoring Trump’s slander of the Central Park Five, his troubling history of housing discrimination, his coy refusal to denounce David Duke, and a brain that’s composed of approximately 99% Hitler quotes and 1% trace gases—is especially appalling.

Really, though. How does he live with “very fine people on both sides”? Only Tim Scott knows.

That said, if you’re ambitious enough, you can apparently compartmentalize anything. And Scott appears to be nothing if not ambitious. If there’s any doubt about that, just look at how enthusiastically he endorsed that guy, even as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who originally appointed Scott to his Senate seat, remains in the race for the GOP nomination.

“We need a president who will unite our country—we need Donald Trump,” Scott said in during a New Hampshire rally last month. Yes, the famously gracious, diplomatic, and bipartisan-to-a-fault Donald Trump. He’ll unite our country—the vermin and the real Americans alike!

But Sen. Scott knows what he’s doing, assuming his goal is to get in Trump’s good graces, become his vice president, and forget to warn him not to make Toaster Strudel in the bathtub.

Trump, who will enthusiastically sniff the crotch of anyone who pets him, has noticed that Scott has been taking lessons from South Carolina’s senior senator, Lindsey Graham, who long ago sold his popcorn fart of a soul for extra cheese in his Mar-a-Lago omelet. In a recent interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Trump gushed about Sen. Scott, noting that he had all the bona fides for being an effective VP, including liking Trump, endorsing Trump, saying nice things about Trump, stuffing his few remaining scraps of dignity in a clammy burlap sack for Trump, and having opposable thumbs that can grasp and carry Diet Cokes to Trump.

“I called Tim Scott this week, because a lot of people like Tim Scott,” Trump told Bartiromo. “I called him, and I said: ‘You are a much better candidate for me than you are for yourself.’”

Trump also name-dropped Scott when discussing potential VP picks. “It could be a lot of people,” Trump said. “But it was interesting. I watched [Scott] over the last two weeks. As you know, he endorsed me, fully endorsed me, gave me a beautiful endorsement, and he has been really strong in terms of that, but ... I don’t want anybody to take even any inference. But it’s incredible.”

Yeah, he endorsed him all right. He also gave him this regal, 21-barf-bag salute:

Meanwhile, Republicans as a whole seem intent, in the run-up to November, to slap a few racial diversity Band-Aids on our nation’s gaping racial wounds, whose stitches they’ve been blithely ripping out for decades.

They want diverse candidates, of course, but they don’t want us to do much to address the challenges we still face surrounding race, including teach it. Sure, conservatives may be agitating for fake history lessons that omit nonessential trifles like historical accuracy and, well, history, but look! It’s a brown person running as a Republican! Republicans must be cool after all!

As The Associated Press noted in a recent story on GOP candidate recruitment, Republicans are hoping to hold onto their narrow House majority by recruiting minority and women candidates, but they couldn’t care less about encouraging diversity on a societal scale.

“I think they say a lot of things, but I think their actions really are what folks should look at,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene, the chair of the campaign arm for House Democrats. “And their actions have been the opposite. They mock diversity and equity, and they put forward policies that go against diverse communities across the county.” DelBene is referring in part to the scores of policy mandates that House Republicans have included in spending bills. Most of the bills sought to prohibit taxpayer dollars from going to offices and programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion, which focus on ensuring fair treatment and participation of all people, especially those that have been subject to discrimination. It’s not just House Republicans seeking to end such programs. Republican lawmakers in at least 17 states have proposed some three dozen bills to restrict or require public disclosure of DEI initiatives, according to an Associated Press analysis using the bill-tracking software Plural.

Then again, Republicans’ racism is so blatant these days, even most white people can see through their Potemkin piffle. Take, for instance, the sad, harrowing tale of Kentucky state Rep. Jennifer Decker, a white lady whose father was a slave. She spoke to the Shelbyville Area NAACP about a week and a half ago and let its members know she was with them and understood their pain.

The (Louisville) Courier Journal:

Decker is a white, 68-year-old lawyer who is trying to prohibit state colleges and universities from offering diversity programs aimed at helping African Americans and other underrepresented students. “My father was a slave, just to a white man and he was white,” Decker said before the predominantly Black audience. Decker’s father was a white preacher. He was born sometime around 1933 – that was 68 years after the 13th Amendment outlawed slavery. It was a moment that, in many ways, proved how badly diversity, equity and inclusion programs – this year’s chosen bogeyman of Kentucky’s right-wing politicians – are needed in Kentucky’s schools.

Well, gee, if there’s anything more racist than handpicking a terrible Black candidate and just assuming Black people will fall for it, that might be it.

