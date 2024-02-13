This special election night is already underway, and we’ve already received some good news in the form of Democrats maintaining control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Democrat Jim Prokopiak was declared the winner by the Associated Press shortly after the polls closed, leaving the Democrats staked to a 102-100 majority (there is one Republican vacancy).
Meanwhile, polls have just closed in the past fifteen minutes in NY-03, where voters are replacing the gone-and-not-lamented George Santos. Democrat Tom Suozzi has an early edge, but it is almost entirely votes out of Queens thus far, so disproportionately Democratic thus far.