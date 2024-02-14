Tucker Carlson wishes America was more like Moscow

So why doesn’t he move there?

Democrats flip George Santos' seat, cutting GOP's slim majority even further

Democrat Tom Suozzi takes back his seat.

Kellyanne Conway tells GOP to 'own' super unpopular abortion stance

Please, Republicans, let everyone know about your unpopular positions.

What happens to Florida's banned books? Ask this 'little anarchist bookshop' in Asheville

Eight tons of banned books!

Texas GOP leaders reverse course, ban antisemites from party

How much Hitler admiration is too much for Republicans?

Cartoon: Mike Luckovich on Biden's memory

His list of accomplishments is so long it’s hard for anyone to remember.

Trump spent years exploiting immigrants he now claims are 'poisoning' our country

We can’t say we’re shocked …

Speaker Mike Johnson finds time for impeachment stunt, but not to help Ukraine

Republicans always prioritize political theater over policy results.

Fake Certificate of Votes sent to US Senate after 2020 election, official says

New evidence in Republicans’ attempt to steal the 2020 election.

