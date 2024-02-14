On Tuesday, Democrat Tom Suozzi won a special election to fill the seat of former Republican Rep. George Santos, who was expelled after a federal indictment and a blistering ethics report. Naturally, former Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway went on Fox News and spun up an election strategy for Republicans in 2024: Lean into their terrible, unpopular positions on abortion!

Conway pointed to Suozzi’s forceful, more conservative messaging on border security, which played to his voters in moderate Nassau County. Claiming that Suozzi “has shown the Democrats how to run on the border,” Conway launched into her prescription for November 2024:

I think the Republicans should do the same thing with abortion. Instead of being ostriches and pretending with their head in the sand, they should be peacocks and say, ‘Look, this is what it means to be pro-life in 2024. This is what it means to be pro-choice in 2024.’ And instead of hiding, own it and message it.

Watch her spin around!

There’s a good reason why Republican incumbents and candidates have been “pretending with their head in the sand”: Their indefensible position on abortion bans is wildly unpopular—regardless of whom or how you ask.

As you can see from Civiqs polling, more than 60% of registered voters believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

x Civiqs Results

On the other hand, people’s opinions on immigration, while narrowly divided, still lean toward the more humane treatment of migrants.

x Civiqs Results

In Suozzi’s victory over Republican nominee (and technical Democrat) Mazi Pilip, the issue of abortion hurt Pilip, who had a hard time threading the needle that she was sort of pro-choice but wouldn’t call herself pro-choice. As a result, Pilip was painted as being more in line with the Republican Party’s draconian abortion-ban positions.

So yes, let your anti-women, anti-reproductive rights flag fly, Republicans—pretty please.

Republicans demanded border security, worked on a compromise deal with Democrats, and now want to blow the whole thing up. Biden is promising to remind Americans every day that the Republican Party is at fault for the lack of solutions to the problems they claim are most important.