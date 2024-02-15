The guy who said Trump 'might live to be 200' says we can't trust Biden's doctor

Because who doesn’t trust the guy that gave Trump a clean bill of health?

New poll shows it's the greedflation, stupid

It’s time to reframe the argument around corporate greed.

'2 guys, 4 girls': New text messages revealed in Matt Gaetz ethics probe

Let the airing of Gaetz’s dirty laundry continue …

Cartoon: A tribute to the American Story - Liberals are always right

The facts do speak for themselves …

Judge rules Trump's first criminal trial will start March 25

Opening just weeks after Super Tuesday elections, it’s sure to have an impact.

Marshals Service warns of dangerous sharp rise in threats against judges and prosecutors

It “constitutes a substantial risk to our democracy.”

Sorry, conservatives, most people like Taylor Swift telling people to vote

Despite some MAGA ’tudes, many feel that voting is a great idea.

Suozzi’s win turns GOP’s immigration game on its heel

This is the new playbook for Democrats.

Freedom Caucus member quits House after complaining Congress is 'so broken'

In other news, the sky is blue.

National GOP spends to stop far-right 's---bag' in key California House seat

You know it’s bad when he’s too far right for the GOP.

House speaker takes early vacation before he can humiliate himself even more

Like a kindergarten class gone awry, Johnson still can’t seem to control his party.

Donald Trump says he purposely forgot who he was talking about

Don’t you just hate it when you “interpose” things?

