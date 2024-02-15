Reuters reviewed data from the U.S. Marshals Service, which is responsible for the protection of 2,700 federal judges and more than 30,000 federal prosecutors and other court personnel.

U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis told lawmakers on Wednesday that this development “constitutes a substantial risk to our democracy,” CNN reported. Davis told Reuters that in the past, federal judges mostly faced threats from people angry about a judge’s ruling in their own cases, but now he said many more are coming from people angry because of politics.

The U.S. Marshals Service has seen a sharp rise in serious threats to U.S. federal judges and prosecutors over the past three years, reflecting a growing wave of politically motivated violence, Reuters reported .

Reuters said the U.S. Marshals Service declined to provide details on the threats. The news agency wrote:

Serious threats against federal judges – ones that trigger an investigation by the agency – rose to 457 in fiscal year 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, from 224 in fiscal 2021, according to the previously unreported data. Serious threats against federal prosecutors also more than doubled, from 68 in 2021 to 155 in 2023, the statistics show. The spike spans a period that began around the time of the 2020 presidential election, when federal courts heard a series of highly politicized cases, including failed lawsuits filed by former President Donald Trump and his backers seeking to overturn his loss. Over the same timeframe, election officials saw a barrage of threats from Trump’s supporters, as previously documented by Reuters.

Judges and prosecutors involved in the criminal and civil prosecutions of Trump have reported hundreds of threatening messages linked to those cases, according to court records and public statements by the targeted officials. Court officials also have reported threats from activists enraged by the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn the legal right to abortion.

On Wednesday, Davis sounded the alarm about the dramatic increase in threats aimed at federal judges and prosecutors in testimony at a House subcommittee oversight hearing. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, an ultra-Trump MAGA loyalist, currently serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

CNN quoted Davis as saying:

“I’m deeply concerned with the alarming increase in threats against our judiciary and the violent nature of those threats. In the past three years, the number of threats against federal judges have more than doubled, as have threats against prosecutors and other court officials.” … “I must state in stark terms that the current and evolving threat environment facing the judiciary constitutes a substantial risk to our democracy.”

The Justice Department told Reuters that it does not track the data on the number of people charged or convicted for threatening judges. And remember that the data cited by Reuters covered a period ending on Sept. 30, 2023, only a month after Trump was indicted on federal charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. That same month, Trump and 18 allies were indicted on racketeering charges brought by Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis for allegedly trying to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia.

NBC News analyzed more than 14,000 Trump posts and reposts on his Truth Social platform from April 2022 to Jan. 6, 2024. The NBC News review found:

The biggest target of Trump’s Truth Social attacks has been special counsel Jack Smith, whose office is prosecuting the federal election case and a second criminal case in Florida alleging Trump mishandled and tried to hide sensitive national security documents after he left the White House. Trump has posted about Smith — calling him “deranged,” a “nut job” and a “thug” — over 175 times. (Letitia) James, the New York AG, has been singled out close to 100 times. He’s posted about Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA, almost 70 times, and over two dozen times about Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who brought racketeering charges against Trump for allegedly trying to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 election. He’s repeatedly referred to the two DAs, who are Black, as “racist.” Both also reported receiving a large number of threats from Trump supporters.

According to CNN, judges involved in federal and state court cases against Trump in New York, Colorado, and Washington, D.C., have been threatened.

A Texas woman, Abigail Jo Shry, was charged last year for allegedly threatening to kill D.C. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is handling Trump’s federal election subversion case. Shry was accused of allegedly phoning the judge’s chambers and leaving a menacing voicemail message with racist slurs.

Both Chutkan and Smith have been targeted in apparent “swatting” incidents after false reports of shootings at their homes were called in to police. Both the prosecutor and judge are receiving heightened security protection from the U.S. Marshals Service.

In New York, police responded to a bomb threat at the home of state Judge Arthur Engoron last month just hours before closing arguments were to begin in the $370 million civil fraud case brought by James against Trump, his two adult sons, and the Trump Organization. The data from the U.S. Marshal Service did not include threats against state court officials.

NBC News reported that Engoron is expected to issue his verdict in the trial on Friday, barring unforeseen circumstances.

Former federal appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig, a conservative, expressed concern about Trump’s social media attacks on the judiciary. He told NBC News:

“These vicious attacks on the judiciary and the federal court and even on individual judges are unprecedented in American history by anyone, let alone a president of the United States. They represent a grave threat to the judiciary and the independence of the courts. “The purpose and intended effect of the former president’s attacks on the courts is to delegitimize them in the eyes of the American public. His attacks are having their intended effect.”

And the worst is yet to come given all the criminal and civil cases pending against Trump in the midst of the presidential election campaign.

RELATED STORY: Appeals Court cuts down every piece of Trump's immunity claim—with flair