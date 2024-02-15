A report came out on Wednesday that the House ethics probe into Rep. Matt Gaetz is heating up. New text messages between Gaetz and a young woman, who was receiving payments for sex from former Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, were obtained by federal investigators into the matter.

According to ABC News, the text messages from 2017 between the Florida man and the unidentified woman concern him asking if she had “any interest in flying on a private plane” for a three-day weekend trip to the Florida Keys. Gaetz followed this up by describing the potential trip as “2 guys, 4 girls. A very high-quality adventurous group.” The woman, who was older than 21 at the time, initially agreed to the trip, to which Gaetz allegedly replied, "Fantastic. As is true with all time you spend w me, it'll be fun and chill […] You have a passport?"

Greenberg was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to six federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor, stalking, identity theft, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official. Greenberg’s connections to the Florida congressman have appeared to be rather salacious. According to ABC News, the woman Gaetz was texting with is one of the people Greenberg reportedly paid over a two-year period to have sex at parties with his friends.

The news that more of Gaetz’s dirty laundry might make its way to the public by way of the ethics probe adds fuel to reports that Gaetz’s work to ouster former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who he blamed for “reviving” the investigation, was intended as revenge. Gaetz began a campaign of attacks against McCarthy that included calls for an ethics investigation into the speaker, and ended with McCarthy losing his position.

Gaetz’s spokesperson told ABC News: “Rep. Gaetz has no knowledge of these activities by Mr. Greenberg and was not involved in them. Rep. Gaetz has never paid for sex. Rep. Gaetz does not know anything about the woman you're referencing, though he takes thousands of selfies each year.”

They weren't asking him about "selfies."