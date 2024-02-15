New York's bipartisan redistricting commission approved a new congressional map on Thursday that makes only modest changes to the court-drawn map that was used in 2022. Republicans have gerrymandered three times as many districts nationwide as Democrats have, and late last year, the GOP enacted an extreme new gerrymander in North Carolina. Thus, some Democrats wanted to adopt a New York map that strongly favors their party, to act as a counterbalance, but the commission's map falls far short of that goal.

The heavily Democratic legislature must approve the map before it can take effect, but lawmakers have the option to reject the proposal and draw their own map. Currently, it's uncertain what Democratic legislators will do, and the legislature isn't set to return to session until Feb. 26.

However, state Sen. Mike Gianaris, who leads the Senate on redistricting issues, said that lawmakers were prepared to act swiftly if needed. One Senate Democrat, James Skoufis, already expressed his opposition to the maps, calling them a “disgrace.”

On the new map, only three upstate districts that Joe Biden would have carried on the 2022 map would see any notable partisan changes, and one incumbent from each party would get a more favorable seat. No other competitive districts, such as the ones in downstate New York, would see any noteworthy changes.

Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan's 18th District in the Hudson Valley would shift from 53-45 Biden to 55-44 Biden, according to data from Dave's Redistricting App. Directly to the north, freshman Republican Rep. Marc Molinaro's 19th District would go from 51-47 Biden to just 50-48 Biden. In the Syracuse area, first-term GOP Rep. Brandon Williams' 22nd District would move a few points to the left, from 53-45 Biden to 55-43 Biden, which would boost Democratic chances against him.

If adopted, this new map may not provide Democrats much benefit in 2024. Molinaro was already facing a rematch against well-funded Democrat Josh Riley, who lost by just 51-49 in 2022, and these changes would make it tougher for Riley to win. By contrast, Ryan's likely opponent, Republican Alison Esposito, has raised far less money. Meanwhile, the far-right Williams was already one of the most vulnerable Republicans even with the current map, and he faces multiple Democratic challengers.

New York is redrawing its map because its highest court, the Court of Appeals, ruled last year that the 2022 map was meant to be only temporary. After the 2020 census, the commission failed to agree on a new congressional map, prompting lawmakers to adopt their own plan that favored Democrats. However, the Court of Appeals struck down that map in a 4-3 ruling about two years ago, finding that, because the commission never sent a second map to the legislature, lawmakers lacked the power to draft one themselves.

Instead, a lower court appointed an outside expert to draw a map in May 2022, which was used last cycle. Nonetheless, Democrats argued that this map was meant to be temporary and that the commission was required to reconvene and draw a new map for 2024. A majority of the Court of Appeals agreed.

Critically, Janet DiFiore, the court's conservative-leaning chief judge who wrote the majority opinion in that 2022 ruling, subsequently resigned and was replaced by an appointee of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Caitlin Halligan. Although Halligan recused herself, Judge Dianne Renwick, who sits on an intermediate appellate court, was chosen to take her place for that case.

Renwick subsequently cast the deciding vote in favor of requiring the commission to try a second time, in a decision written by Chief Judge Rowan Wilson, who dissented in the previous case. (Wilson, previously an associate judge, was elevated to the position of chief earlier this year; his spot on the bench was filled by Halligan.)

If lawmakers reject the commission's new proposal, Democrats could then use their two-thirds supermajorities to pass their own map, which could significantly improve their chances in several key races next year. However, a 2012 statute prohibits the legislature from making changes to any commission maps that would alter a district's population by more than 2%, though Democrats could potentially amend or repeal this requirement. Any new Democratic map would almost certainly spark a new round of litigation, though.

In particular, Republicans would be likely to once again attack such a map as a partisan gerrymander, which DiFiore's majority opinion in 2022 cited as a reason for striking down the earlier map. It's not clear, though, to what extent Wilson's court might be sympathetic to such claims. The New York Times's Nicholas Fandos reported Thursday that Democratic insiders worried that lawmakers "had no option but to accept a plan with such broad support," but also that legislators "are likely to face intense lobbying" from national Democrats.

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated to include comments from state Sen. James Skoufis expressing his opposition to the new map.