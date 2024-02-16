FBI informant charged with lying about Joe and Hunter Biden's ties to Ukrainian company

Republicans’ favorite Biden conspiracy theory has now totally collapsed.

Alexei Navalny, opposition leader and Putin’s fiercest foe, dies in prison

Footage reportedly shows Navalny in good spirits just yesterday.

Donald Trump fraud verdict: $364 million penalty in civil fraud case

The penalty could wipe out Trump’s cash on hand.

Worried about Biden's age or capacity? Let's revisit a certain Senate race

Voters’ distrust of a TV charlatan mattered most in Pennsylvania.

The joyous demise of 'Let's Go Brandon,' once a celebrated MAGA meme

Dark Brandon has risen.

Wisconsin Democrats fear 'usual tricks' after GOP passes new maps

Can Democrats make Wisconsin a democracy again?

Cartoon: The party of Putin

Wonder how many Republicans will turn on Russia after Navalny’s death …

Matt Gaetz has diagnosed the GOP's electoral issues. It's all that diversity and inclusion

There’s always a scapegoat.

House speaker caught between a rock and Freedom Caucus over shutdown

With a government shutdown on the line, why wouldn’t the House take a vacation?

Uh-oh. Things just got even worse for Matt Gaetz in ethics investigation

And his defense? “He takes thousands of selfies each year.”

Former GOP officials warn of 'terrifying possibilities' if Trump immunity claim accepted

It would be the beginning of the end of the republic.

