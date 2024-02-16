Rep. Carlos Giminez, a Florida Republican, says he supports Ukraine aid and won’t rule out sidestepping Speaker Johnson to pass it: “It’s necessary that we fund Ukraine,” he tells reporters — adding a bill doesn’t need border provisions. “One has nothing to do with the other.”

Paul Waldman/”The Cross Section” on Substack:

Why everyone refuses to believe what voters are telling them about immigration

Republicans keep losing on the issue, yet Democrats are supposed to be the ones who don't get it.

Republicans just lost yet another election in which they figured fear-mongering on immigration was all they needed to succeed. Now they’re embarking on a farcical impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for imaginary crimes and misdemeanors, because just as they believe that khaki-clad trips to the southern border are public relations gold, they think impeaching Mayorkas will help Donald Trump win November’s election and secure their razor-thin House majority, simply by keeping the issue of immigration in the news.

Despite the GOP’s record of repeated failure to turn immigration into electoral results, the vast majority of the political class in Washington — including Republicans, Democrats, and journalists — remains convinced that the losing Republican strategy is actually brilliant, and it’s the Democrats who need to change their ways. The issue of immigration, they assume, is a kind of electoral magic weapon whose unstoppable power will slay all Democrats who stand before it.

But they’re just wrong. The voters keep telling them so, and they refuse to accept it.