Trump Ordered to Pay Over $350 Million and Barred From New York Business The judge’s ruling in Donald J. Trump’s civil fraud case could cost him all his available cash. It also bars the former president from running a business in the state for three years. A New York judge on Friday handed Donald J. Trump a crushing defeat in his civil fraud case, finding the former president liable for conspiring to manipulate his net worth and ordering him to pay a penalty of more than $350 million that could wipe out his entire stockpile of cash… Not only did Justice Engoron impose a three-year ban preventing Mr. Trump from serving in top roles at any New York company, including his own, but the judge also applied that punishment to the former president’s adult sons for two years and ordered that they pay more than $4 million each. One of the sons, Eric Trump, is the Trump Organization’s de facto chief executive, and the ruling throws into doubt whether any member of the family can run the business in the near term.

This goes to the heart of the “Donald Trump as businessman” concept and is really, really going to hurt. Appeals are sure to follow, but Trump is liable for financial fraud.

x Judge Engoron on the Trumps: "Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological. They are accused only of inflating asset values to make more money."



Engoron says the paperwork proves that "over and over again." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 16, 2024

Key takeaways from Donald Trump's 'overwhelming' fraud trial defeat In a stunning blow to his business empire, Donald Trump has been found liable for almost $355m (£281m) in penalties by Justice Arthur Engoron, in a long-awaited conclusion to the billionaire's fraud trial. The judge issued a further shock to the real estate personality once synonymous with Manhattan's skyline, barring him from doing business in New York for three years. Justice Engoron broadly sided with Attorney General Letitia James' argument that the Trump Organization should pay a steep price for fraudulently misrepresenting their assets in order to get more favourable loans and interest rates over the course of years. While the judge backtracked on an earlier, controversial decision that threatened to dissolve many of Mr Trump's businesses in New York, his judgement still represents a serious setback for the 77-year-old. Here are the key things to know about Justice Engoron's decision and its impact.

x Almost every journalist covering Trump has gotten this wrong. He owes a total of $542 million and counting:

- $355 million in fines for fraud

- $99 million in interest on that fraud (increasing by the day)

- $83 million to E. Jean Carroll

- $5 million to E. Jean Carroll — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) February 17, 2024

It’s money he doesn’t have, making him even more a security risk to foreign entities (if that’s possible).

x 🔵 Democratic lawmakers are viewed net favorably by their constituents (net +7), though they are 9 points underwater among independents (31% fav – 40% unfav).



🔴 By comparison, GOP lawmakers are underwater by 6 points among their constituents (33% fav – 39% unfav). pic.twitter.com/JiTEp6rhgX — Navigator Research (@NavigatorSurvey) February 16, 2024

Harris Aims at Trump, Denouncing Those Who’d ‘Embrace Dictators’ Vice president did not mention Trump by name in Munich speech

Some at conference question Biden failure to win Ukraine aid Without ever mentioning Donald Trump by name, Vice President Kamala Harris tore into his foreign policy rhetoric in a speech in Germany Friday, denouncing those who “suggest it is in the best interest of the American people to isolate ourselves from the world.” Some people in the US want “to flout common understandings among nations, to embrace dictators and adopt their repressive tactics and abandon commitments to our allies in favor of unilateral action,” Harris told the Munich Security Conference. White House officials had made clear that Harris would use her appearance at the annual gathering of western officials to offer a rebuttal to former President Trump’s suggestion that the US wouldn’t come to the aid of NATO allies that don’t meet the alliance’s targets for defense spending.

x -Supply chain normalization boosting growth

-cooling inflation/expectations of rate cuts boosting consumer/business confidence

-lots of industry-specific reasons for medium-term business confidence (housing, AI, IRA/CHIPS/energy stuff)

-end of the goods/freight downturn https://t.co/vduUlMoTee — Conor Sen (@conorsen) February 16, 2024

Trump Owns Dobbs and Everything That Comes With It It is true that the Supreme Court made the ultimate decision on Roe. It is a political problem for the Democratic Party however, that voters — including many independents and rank-and-file Democrats — do not connect the actions of the court to those of the president who shaped and cemented its right-wing majority. And it’s this identification gap between Trump and the court that gives him the space to position himself against the Republican Party on abortion rights, which he’s trying to do right now. There is an even larger problem here, for Democrats. We’ll call it the Trump mulligan. Trump was president for four years, during which time he flailed and fumbled through domestic and world affairs, creating new problems and exacerbating old ones at home and abroad. Trump’s fundamental inability to lead — his narcissism, his solipsism, his absorption in petty grievances and conspiratorial thinking — culminated in the government’s chaotic early response to the coronavirus pandemic, which paralyzed the nation amid a mounting death toll. If the main measure of a president is how he responds to crisis, then Trump was a failure.

x Congresspeople vote to acquit impeached officials, lawmakers vote against what they know is necessary and right, election officials leave their jobs, all out of fear. Or almost as bad, good people remain silent and allow the bullying to continue and grow. /2 — David Becker (@beckerdavidj) February 16, 2024

Why a Manchin run seemed destined to fail While many reporters focused on Manchin's decision to not run for President, there were signs hinting that the run would never come to be. All that speculation was destroyed like a burnt pepperoni roll on Friday, as Manchin announced in Morgantown that he would not run for the Oval Office. “I will not seek a third-party run,” Manchin said. “I will not be involved in a presidential run.” For many reporters, Manchin’s decision not to run made sense. Despite the coy statements from the senator suggesting that voters deserve better than former President Donald Trump (R) and President Joe Biden (D), Manchin is a man of pride. He has said on multiple occasions he would not participate in any election unless he had a real shot at winning. Indeed, in the few polls featuring Manchin, he only polls 5% at best, nowhere near enough to tip the race in his favor. Manchin has also told reporters he did not want to be a spoiler candidate that would tip the race in favor of Trump—a man that Manchin said he considers a threat to the country. “I am not going to be a spoiler, whatever you want to call it,” Manchin said during his announcement. “I just don’t think its the right time.”

x Pretty big news. Gives Biden the biggest talking point on abortion he’s had since Dobbs and thrusts Trump into the Abortion spotlight even though he’s been not willing to elaborate beyond: “I killed roe.” https://t.co/WNh9Uurtxw — Adam Bass (@AdamBassOfMass) February 16, 2024

Conservative group tells judge it has no evidence to back its claims of Georgia ballot stuffing Texas-based True the Vote filed complaints with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in 2021, including one in which it said it had obtained “a detailed account of coordinated efforts to collect and deposit ballots in drop boxes across metro Atlanta” during the November 2020 election and a January 2021 runoff. A Fulton County Superior Court judge in Atlanta signed an order last year requiring True the Vote to provide evidence it had collected, including the names of people who were sources of information, to state elections officials who were frustrated by the group’s refusal to share evidence with investigators. In their written response, attorneys for True the Vote said the group had no names or other documentary evidence to share.

Don’t Overlook On-the-Ground Mobilization Lessons from Suozzi Victory and Related Backlash to GOP Nativism Among the key mobilization and engagement efforts and analysis includes: Representative Grace Meng (NY-06) stated : “Whatever happens tonight, thank the people without the fancy titles” and followed that up with an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” to highlight Suozzi’s engagement with AAPI voters as an underappreciated factor. Rep. Meng from the nearby 6th District, said, “Asian Americans made up about 18 to 20% of the electorate in Tom’s district so he went to multiple dim sum events, Korean fried chicken events, visiting South Asian business owners, and houses of worship. He really met people where they were and he talked to them about immigration, he talked to them about being willing to govern and being willing to reach across the aisle to fix things, to get the job done … When people feel like they’re being heard, they want to support a candidate vs a candidate who was rarely seen anywhere publicly in the district.”

Representative Ted Lieu (CA-36) : “One reason Tom Suozzi won #NY03? His campaign did heavy outreach to AANHPI voters. Thank you to the great Rep @Grace4NY and other Asian Americans who fired up the community. Reminder: Trump mocked the AAPI community.”

Make the Road NY: “ Our members delivered in #NY03’s special election! Across northern Nassau County and into northeastern Queens, they led incredible GOTV efforts, including: 6,400 door knocks. 48k+ phone calls. 156k+ text messages. 950k+ NYers reached through digital ads. ¡Sí se puede!”

[and more]

x And crucially, this early spending advantage allowed Suozzi & Dem groups to define Pilip (who was largely unknown) early — something she was never able to recover from.



By the time GOP groups started investing more in the race about a month before the election it was too late. https://t.co/dNNn6ao2iY — Adam Carlson (@admcrlsn) February 16, 2024

