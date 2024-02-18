We begin today with Leonid Ragozin of AlJazeera writing about the career of Alexei Navalny, who died under mysterious circumstances in a Russian prison this past Friday.

Navalny was outstanding in every sense. Head and shoulders above all Russian and likely all contemporary European politicians in terms of charisma and bravery, he was a figure of hopewhot exuded immense optimism and displayed an irresistible sense of humour until his very last days in prison in the Arctic. He was a character akin to the Hummingbird in Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, a charismatic politician trying to prevent the spilt of the newly independent India. Navalny was a highly inspiring and unifying personality that was capable of bringing together what was breaking apart in this current epoch of conflict and polarisation. With his anticorruption crusade that exposed the illicit riches of top regime figures in a series of brilliantly produced YouTube videos, he built a vast support base and Russia’s biggest regional opposition network. He brought together liberals, nationalists and left-wingers – everyone who was tired of the corrupt securitocracy that has ruled Russia for a quarter-century. Navalny took opposition politics out of Moscow and St Petersburg into distant regions and small towns. Internet-savvy and very well versed in contemporary culture, he brought about a generational shift in the ranks of Russian opposition. His following to a large extent comprised 20-somethings or even teens who have never experienced any other political regime than Putin’s.

George Chidi, writing for the Guardian, reminds us that Fulton County DA Fani Willis will be on the ballot in November.

Until this moment, Willis looked like an unbeatable shoo-in for re-election. She is, arguably, the highest-profile district attorney in the US today, and she’s as recognizable to a Fulton county voter as the president, the governor or Georgia’s senators. In a game of name recognition … well, people have stopped mispronouncing her first name in Atlanta now. [...] Her challenge here was to remind voters why they voted for her in the first place: to aggressively confront crime in Atlanta. Willis beat a 20-year incumbent in 2020 amid sharply rising crime and issues with prosecutions by her predecessor. She won in part by arguing that she would get the job done where her previous boss could not. Willis has to make her case to the Fulton county voters that she’s still their best choice. That’s where the sharp elbows and Black cultural callbacks on the stand come from: she’s speaking to the second audience – the primarily Black, majority-female, predominantly Democratic Fulton county electorate who is watching all of this unfold and dreading the possibility that the county’s chance to impose justice on the powerful may be slipping through her fingers. By showing her grief and rage, she humanizes herself before this audience, which is likely to be sympathetic to the horrors of a Black professional’s love life aired like a reality television show before the American public as a Trump defendant’s legal ploy.

Renée Graham of The Boston Globe does not deny that President Joe Biden’s age is an issue but that a certain criminal shoe salesman is a far bigger issue that will also be on the November ballot.

After the Hur report, social media was inundated with “But his memory” memes. That’s a reference to “But her emails,” a common post-2016 refrain among Democrats aimed at those who believed that the nothing-burger Clinton email scandal was reason enough to vote against one of the most qualified presidential nominees in American history and vote for Trump, the least qualified presidential nominee ever. But it would seem that many in the media are having their own memory problems — including Wallace, who excoriated Clinton’s defenders in 2016 when he was on Fox News — about the inherent dangers of letting Trump off the hook. Again. [...] The media should be mindful of creating their own circus and reviving their 2016 antics during yet another presidential election season. Biden’s age is a legitimate story. If he wins in November, he’ll be a few weeks shy of turning 82 — which is why there really needs to be a serious discussion and decisive action on age limits for presidential candidates. To answer Wallace’s questionable question, Biden’s age is not a bigger problem than a presumptive Republican nominee facing 91 federal felony counts in four jurisdictions that have him pinballing between campaign rallies and courtrooms. Or that Trump is already a proven threat to American democracy who says he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies that fail to meet their defense spending targets. Oh, and let’s not forget all of Trump’s own considerable gaffes and memory lapses.

Caleb Taylor of 1819 News writes about an Alabama Supreme Court decision ruling that the frozen embryos killed at an IVF clinic are children.

In a case originating from Mobile , LePage v. Mobile Infirmary Clinic, Inc. , the Supreme Court held in a 7-2 decision that parents of frozen embryos killed at an IVF clinic when an intruder tampered with an IVF freezer may proceed with a wrongful death lawsuit against the clinic for alleged negligence. The Court also held that the Alabama Constitution's Sanctity of Life Amendment, ratified by Alabama voters and made law in 2018, would require the Court to interpret the law in favor of protecting the unborn. Alabama’s Sanctity of Life Amendment declares in the state Constitution that it is “the public policy of this state to recognize and support the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.” [...] The cases arose when three couples, who had already become parents through IVF, sued the Mobile Infirmary Clinic, Inc., claiming that the clinic's negligence in leaving the IVF clinic and freezer room unlocked and vulnerable to an intruder resulted in the deaths of their frozen embryos, which the clinic conceded were human. The Mobile County trial judge dismissed the cases, reasoning that a frozen embryo is not a “child” under Alabama's Wrongful Death of a Minor Act.

Tim Fernholz of Vox reports that the skies above are getting increasingly crowded and important for various reasons.

Finally today, an 8-reporter team for Der Spiegel looks at nuclear deterrence in light of the shoe salesman’s comments that he would allow Russia to attack some NATO countries.

For decades, the Americans have been prepared to defend Europe with their weapons, including nuclear warheads. And in doing so, they have accepted the risk that a Russian bomb could ultimately detonate over New York or Baltimore. The mutual nuclear deterrence between the U.S. and the Soviet Union was one of the main reasons that the Cold War between East and West never became hot. And that countries like Germany have been able to live in peace for more than 70 years. With just a few sentences, Trump – the former president of the U.S. who may soon be moving back into the White House – has now called this certainty into question. At a campaign event in South Carolina several days ago, he went off script. "If we don’t pay, and we are attacked by Russia, will you protect us?" Trump said, allegedly quoting from a conversation with a European leader. "No, I would not protect you," Trump said in response, adding to cheers that he would encourage Russia "to do whatever the hell they want." Even for him, it was rather extreme: Calling on an enemy country to attack a NATO ally should they not spend enough on their military.

Everyone try to have the best possible day!