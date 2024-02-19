Presidents' Day Happy Fun Quiz They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. They're altogether ooky, the POTUS Family. And we've got a superior quiz this year. Just guess which president talked smack about one or more of his fellow chief executives (or, in some cases, himself). No cheating—you'll be monitored for compliance from space. Good luck. 1. "[Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft are] Tweedledum and Tweedledee." a) Cleveland b) Coolidge c) Hayes d) Wilson 2. "General [Zachary] Taylor is, I have no doubt, a well-meaning old man. He is, however, uneducated, exceedingly ignorant of public affairs, and, I should judge, of very ordinary capacity." a) J.Q. Adams b) Fillmore c) Polk d) W.H. Harrison 3. "I am not fit for this office and never should have been here." a) Pierce b) Harding c) Pierce d) Hoover Continued...

4. "That [George Washington] was not a scholar is certain. That he was too illiterate, unread, unlearned from his station and reputation is equally past dispute." a) Madison b) J. Adams c) Reagan d) Hayes 5. "[James Polk] is a bewildered, confounded and miserably perplexed man." a) Lincoln b) Monroe c) Taylor d) A. Johnson This needs Biden on it. His predecessor, not so much. 6. "[William Howard Taft is] a fathead with the brains of a guinea pig." a) F. Roosevelt b) McKinley c) T. Roosevelt d) Nixon 7. "[Lincoln] is, to the extent of his limited ability and narrow intelligence, [the abolitionists'] willing instrument for all the woe which [has] thus far been brought upon the country and for all the degradation, all the atrocity, all the desolation and ruin." a) Buchanan b) Pierce c) Tyler d) Grant 8. "If you vote for Nixon, you might go to hell." a) Truman b) Kennedy c) Hoover d) Reagan 9. "[John Tyler possesses] talents not above mediocrity, and a spirit incapable of expansion to the dimensions of the station upon which he has been cast by the hand of Providence." a) Jefferson b) Jackson c) Grant d) J.Q. Adams 10. "I always figured the American public wanted a solemn ass for president, so I went along with them." a) Monroe b) Ford c) B. Harrison d) Coolidge

ANSWERS: 1) d 2) c 3) b 4) b 5) a 6) c 7) b 8) a 9) d 10) d

SCORING: 10 = You're presidential material! 0-9 = Mistakes were made and you have no further comment at this time.

And now, our feature presentation...

-

Cheers and Jeers for Monday, February 19, 2024

Note: Elevator's broken this morning. Please use the rental hoverboots instead. Thx. —Mgt.

-

By the Numbers:

5 days!!!

Days 'til Leap Day: 10

Days 'til the Devour Culinary Classic in Phoenix: 5

National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Confidence Index in January, up from 44 in December: 48

University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February, up nearly a point from January: 79.6

Percent chance that Sen. Joe Manchin will run for president, according to Joe Manchin: 0%

Years Paul McCartney's iconic Hofner bass guitar was missing before it was found in Hastings, England: 52

Score of the final USA vs. Hungary women's water polo game, handing the U.S. it's 5th world title in 6 years: 8-7

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: In New Haven, Connecticut…Saved!!!

-

CHEERS to the growing shit pile. In the immortal words of the political analysts at ABBA: Money money money must be funny in the rich man's world. But you know which rich man isn't laughing this morning? My guess is it's the one who claimed he was the greatest businessman on the planet (including Lincoln, even with the hat), now that a judge has given his empire a swift push off the cliff. If you've lost count, here's the running tally:

He owes a total of $542 million and counting: » $355 million in fines for fraud » $99 million in interest on that fraud(increasing by the day) » $83 million to E. Jean Carroll » And another $5 million to E. Jean Carroll

Poof! $542 million gone in one day. To put that in perspective, the only thing he ever lost faster than that was Melania's love.

CHEERS to breaking the fascist cycle. If you ever need ironclad proof that Republicans are hellbent on one-party rule in these United States, look no further than Wisconsin, where the deranged GOP-controlled legislature has exhibited no shame in sticking its thumb on every scale in its favor for years, up to and including massive gerrymandering of state voting districts. Thankfully—and amazingly—that's all about to come to a crashing halt, thanks to a judicial branch recently freed from the clutches of right-wing tyranny:

A state Supreme Court decision finally forced Wisconsin Republicans to cede an advantage they enjoyed for more than a decade with maps that made the state one of the nation’s foremost examples of gerrymandering. What a difference a judge makes. (Protasiewicz, that is.) The Senate and Assembly voted to adopt voting maps drawn by the office of Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. Evers said a week ago that he would sign his redistricting plan into law if passed unchanged by the Legislature, and proponents of fairer maps have encouraged him to do so. “The legislature will be up for grabs,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said from the floor on Tuesday, the day the vote was taken. In an unusually magnanimous gesture, Vos said, “Pains me to say it, but Gov. Evers gets a huge win today.”

Now that they've fixed the maps, we expect the newly-freed state Supreme Court to move swiftly on to another critical case: affirming the constitutional right of every American to free Wisconsin cheese. (It must be in that damn document somewhere.)

JEERS to really bad ideas from really good presidents. On February 19, 1942, President Roosevelt signed the order that would lead to the "relocation" (read: forced detention) of Japanese Americans and Japanese nationals living here. How do we know it was a really, really bad decision? Because nutcase Michelle Malkin thinks it was a really, really good decision. Case closed.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x making Tornado Potato pic.twitter.com/32nu7AlElr — Oddly Satisfying (@O_Satisfying) February 14, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

JEERS to slowpokery. On February 19, 1986, the Senate approved a treaty that said genocide was unacceptable. What's really amazing is that the treaty was first introduced in 1949, and was signed 37 years after the pact had first been offered up for ratification. Or, as the Senate calls it: the speed of light.

JEERS to the preparing for The Apostrolypse. To help solve the mystery of how, exactly, one punctuates today's holiday, over the weekend I performed my annual ritual of consulting the ads and assorted banners appearing in The Portland (Maine) Press Herald and online to get some clarity. This year's batch:

Engadget: President's Day People: Presidents Day Hannaford Supermarkets: Presidents' Day USA Today Finance: President's Day and Presidents Day CNN: Presidents Day Overstock.com: Presidents' Day (last year it was Presidents Day) Hub Furniture: Presidents' Day (last year it was Presidents Day) Ugh... Maxim: President's Day Home Depot: Presidents' Day Rolling Stone: President's Day LaZBoy: Presidents Day and Presidents’ Day Travel & Leisure: Presidents Day Our 2024 “12 Months of Squirrels” Wall Calendar: President's Day

We trust this clears up any confusion for at least another year.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: February 19, 2014

CHEERS to the travelin' man. President Obama straps on Jetpack One and self-deports himself to Mexico today, where he'll take part in the "Three Amigos Summit" with his counterparts from Canada and Mexico. Canada's Stephen Harper will chide him for footdragging on the Keystone pipeline. Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto will chide him on border security. And Iowa Congressman Steve King will be watching with binoculars to make sure the president doesn't come back with calves the size of cantaloupes.

-

And just one more…

Due to the Presidents' Day holiday, And Just One More has the day off. In its place, please enjoy our annual moment with Grace Coolidge cuddling the First Family’s beloved pet raccoon Rebecca:

We regret yet another inconvenience.

Have a tolerable Monday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial “I don’t pledge allegiance to the Democratic Party of America. I don’t pledge allegiance to the Republican Party of America. I don’t pledge allegiance to anything else except the Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool of America.” —Sen. Joe Manchin

-