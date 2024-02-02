by Mary Steurer, North Dakota Monitor

A mysterious device recently surfaced in the basement of the former North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party headquarters — stirring up rumors of spy tech and for longtime North Dakota Democrats, fond memories of the party’s halcyon days.

Bismarck’s Kennedy Memorial Center had been the home base of the party since the early 1970s. But recently, the party relocated to Fargo.

A local group is now on a mission to save the building and convert it to a community space. They formed a new nonpartisan board under the name “The Kennedy Center.”

The device — which appeared to consist of two pieces — was discovered in a basement door and door frame by volunteers touching up the building, said April Fairfield, executive director of The Kennedy Center and a former state lawmaker.

“They took the door off to paint it and then they noticed this thing at the bottom,” said Fairfield.

A device embedded in the frame of the door in the Kennedy Memorial Center. The technology was discovered by volunteers touching up the building. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

Blogger Jim Fuglie, a member of the board and former state tourism director, was first to report the discovery on Monday.

Fairfield showed the piece in the door frame to the North Dakota Monitor. It was about the size of a D battery, with a red label stuck to its side, two screws on top and a couple of wires sticking out.

The label indicates it may be a magnetic reed switch. Some burglar alarms use reed switches concealed in door frames. Googling the label doesn’t pull up any other specifics about the device’s origins, however.

The discovery led to speculation that the technology could be similar to the bugs used to spy on the Democratic Party in the Watergate scandal in the early 1970s.

According to Fairfield, the device was installed where the former offices for the Democratic-NPL Party’s federal campaigns were.

“Whatever it is, it just adds to the fun and the mystery of the building and this great history that it has,” Fairfield said. “It’s really made us all talk about the giants that were in this building at one time.”

The 1970s and 1980s represented a different era for North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party.

“We were winning,” Fuglie, who was executive director of the party in the early 1980s, recalled. “We controlled most of the Capitol, had majorities in the Legislature, and the party was at its peak in the 1980s — and then it began a long decline starting in the ’90s.”

Considering how prominent the party was back then, a bug doesn’t sound too far-fetched, Fairfield said.

“The people that were there were of such high esteem and such high importance that it wouldn’t even be a question that someone would want to know what was being said,” she said. It was around the time names like U.S. Sens. Kent Conrad and Byron Dorgan and Rep. Earl Pomeroy rose to power, Fairfield said.

In a Monday blog post, Fuglie said he worked at a desk about 10 feet from the door where the device was located.

“Uh oh,” he wrote. “I wonder who I talked to.”

A device embedded in the frame of the door in the Kennedy Memorial Center. The technology was discovered by volunteers touching up the building. (Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

The center, a red-brick building framed on all sides by tall gray arches, was designed by Bismarck architect Bernard Hillyer. The building was named to honor the memory of President John F. Kennedy and his brother, former attorney general and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Then-U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy participated in its dedication in 1971, according to a writeup about the building by former Gov. William Guy. “It’s an iconic building,” said Fuglie. “There’s nothing else like it in town.” The Kennedy Center is raising money to go toward minor renovations to the building, like replacing windows and repainting walls. According to Fairfield, they don’t have a set fundraising goal.

