House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan continued his abuse of power in defense of Donald Trump Friday by subpoenaing Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis, escalating a battle begun when Willis’ office charged Donald Trump and 18 others with 41 counts over interfering with a Georgia election and illegally attempting to undo Biden’s 2020 victory in Georgia.

Jordan has been harassing Willis for months, demanding information on her probe of Trump. This time around, it’s not about the election interference case against Trump but instead about allegations from a disgruntled former employee that Willis’s office has misused federal grant money. Jordan is demanding “documents and any communication, related to receiving or using federal funding since Sept. 1, 2020,” according to Politico.

Willis quickly responded in a statement: “These false allegations are included in baseless litigation filed by a holdover employee from the prior administration who was terminated for cause. The courts that have ruled found no merit in these claims. We expect the same result in any pending litigation.”

Jordan has a checkered history with whistleblowers. Last year, two GOP witnesses before the so-called House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which Jordan leads, were exposed as conspiracy theorists. And Jordan has been abusing his power as Judiciary Committee chair for a year, trying to interfere in investigations of Trump not just in the Georgia election interference case but also in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count felony indictment of Trump over allegedly falsifying New York business records. Bragg has sued Jordan for his “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” on Bragg’s office.

Jordan has also tried—repeatedly—to interfere in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations of Trump in an effort to protect the former president, abusing the power of his committee (and federal taxpayer dollars) as a sort of in-kind donation to Trump’s legal defense.

Willis called out this abuse in October, after one of Jordan’s harassing demands. “A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote. “A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution.”

It’s also ironic Jordan keeps issuing these harassing subpoenas, given his own history of ignoring congressional subpoenas. Jordan blew off the Jan. 6 select committee as one of the Democrats’ “partisan witch hunts,” and refused to cooperate. A Republican member of that committee, former Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said in a speech this past October that “Jim Jordan knew more about what Donald Trump had planned for Jan. 6 than any other member of the House of Representatives.”

