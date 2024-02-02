Quarterly fundraising reports for congressional candidates covering the period from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 were due at the Federal Elections Commission on Jan. 31 by midnight ET. Below is our chart of fundraising numbers for every Senate incumbent whose seat is up for reelection in 2024 (excluding those who've announced they are not seeking reelection) as well as notable non-incumbents.

All numbers are in thousands. The chart, and an explanation of each column, can be found below. You can also view this chart in spreadsheet form. In addition, we have a companion chart for the House.

x Embedded Content

x Embedded Content

Below is an explanation of each column:

Under " Party ," a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent.

," a designation including "-inc" refers to an incumbent. " 4Q Raised " is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate received in donations from donors during the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. " Self-Fund " is the amount in contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign using their personal resources during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not included in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount in contributions and/or loans a candidate made to their own campaign using their personal resources during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not included in the "Raised" column. " Spent " is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign spent during the reporting period. " Cash " is the total cash on hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period.

" is the total cash on hand the campaign had available at the end of the reporting period. " Raised CTD " is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors for the cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans.

" is the amount the candidate had received in donations from donors for the cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period. This includes transfers from other committees but does not include any self-funding or loans. "Self-Fund CTD" is the amount in contributions and/or loans a candidate had made to their own campaign using their personal resources for the cycle to date during the reporting period. This number, if any, is not counted in the "Raised CTD" column.

If you click through to view the above chart in spreadsheet form, you'll see three additional columns on the right-hand side:

" Spent CTD " is the amount of money the campaign had spent for the cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period.

" is the amount of money the campaign had spent for the cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period. " Transfer " is the amount in monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is included in the "Raised" column.

" is the amount in monetary transfers from other political committees during the reporting period. This number, if any, is included in the "Raised" column. "Transfer CTD" is the amount in monetary transfers from other political committees for the cycle to date as of the end of the reporting period. This number, if any, is included in the "Raised CTD" column.

Ultimately, all money received from all sources is reflected in every candidate's cash-on-hand totals, less spending. You can also find our fundraising charts for prior quarters in 2023: 1Q | 2Q | 3Q.