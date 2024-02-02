What did the FBI miss in Trump’s hidden room at Mar-a-Lago?

It’s one thing to miss a closet when you’re searching a 126-room mansion, but it’s another story when it’s purposely locked.

Jim Jordan’s using subpoenas to do Trump’s dirty work again

The House Republicans are at it again.

Cartoon: Not racist

You sure about that, Nikki Haley?

Prosecutors weigh perjury charge for ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg

The longtime Trump employee is reportedly angling for a plea deal.

‘That’s crazy’: Swing-state voters aghast to learn of Trump’s immunity claim

This focus group was illuminating and frankly, a little scary.

GOP congressman admits Mayorkas impeachment is bogus

Outgoing Colorado congressman found a drop of courage, but read why he still doesn't get a pat on the back.

Ken Paxton sues five Texas cities that decriminalized marijuana

In the words of Matthew McConaughey in “Dazed and Confused”: “alright, alright …” all wrong.

Republican lawsuits challenge mail ballot deadlines. Could they upend voting across the country?

Is your state going to be affected by these shenanigans?

Trump campaign to donors: Ignore what he says and just write the checks

This was a truly telling admission that Donald Trump's campaign operatives have no control over their candidate.

Adam Schiff is trying to pick his opponent—and he wants it to be a Republican

Is the California congressman pulling a "Claire McCaskill"?

Republicans get Ukraine demands met, so of course they change their minds

House Republicans found a way to smash it all to bits.

US employers added surprisingly robust 353,000 jobs in January

Much to Republicans’ chagrin, jobs are up and unemployment continues to be low.

