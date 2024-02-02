Former Sen. Barbara Boxer informed Fox 40 on Thursday that she's endorsing her fellow Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, in the March 5 top-two primary. Boxer, who retired in 2017 after 24 years in the upper chamber, previously declared that she'd remain neutral. However, she told the station she was changing course because she was unhappy with comments that Democratic Rep. Katie Porter has made about Schiff.

"She accused him of taking 'dirty money,'" the former senator said of Porter, who attacked Schiff at a debate for accepting contributions from oil companies. "Adam is playing by the rules of the game. Katie Porter, if she doesn’t take PAC money, that’s fine. But don’t go after a fellow Democrat after you’ve taken his money in the past for your House race and say he’s taking dirty money."

Boxer, who along with the late Dianne Feinstein was the first woman elected to represent California in the upper chamber, also defended Schiff as a supporter of women. Her comments came shortly after Porter accused Schiff of "boxing out qualified Democratic women candidates" by running an ad designed to help the main Republican in the race, former Major League Baseball player Steve Garvey, overtake her in the chase for a spot in the general election spot.