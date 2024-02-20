Got Equality?

With the MAGA cult having decided that waging all-out war on our country's minorities is the American thing to do, monitoring and vigilance are key to fighting back. That's why it's a good thing we have tools like HRC's annual State Equality Index to rely on when it comes to LGBTQ rights at the state level.

After 50+ years of hard work and activism, here in Maine we're finally doing quite well, with high marks in the categories of Parenting, Hate Crimes/Criminal Justice protections, and laws affecting Youth, Health, and Safety. Red states aren't so fortunate, and the state-by-state scorecards show just how badly their governments are—deliberately, in too many cases—falling down on the job.

You can read more about the Index and check out your state's status here. And to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a special message from up here: Gay Gay Gay Gay Gay.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, February 20, 2024

Note: Today is National Handcuff Day. It’s a timely reminder that no member of the Trump family should ever find themselves in cuffs. Because only medieval stocks will do.

-

By the Numbers:

2 days!!!

Days 'til spring: 28

Days 'til the Wintergrass Music Festival in Bellevue, Washington: 2

Age of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny when he was murdered by the Putin regime last week: 47

Drop in the average per-square-foot price of a condo at Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue since 2013, according to CityRealty: -49%

Percent of Americans polled by Pew Research who believe supporting Ukraine militarily is important to U.S. national interests: 74%

Estimated percent of the traffic sent from Twitter to its advertisers' sites on Super Bowl Sunday that were bots and other fake users, according to Mashable: 76%

Cost of a stainless steel Tesla cybertruck, of which several are starting to rust, according to consumer complaints via CBS News: $57,390 - $96,390

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Yeah, maybe a bit…

-

CHEERS to the old man who's too old to get anything done ZOMG!!! President Biden, standing hunched over with the aid of a walker, a cane, leg braces, and half a dozen human caretakers, suddenly tossed his walker, cane, and leg braces halfway across the White House lawn yesterday, dismissed his human caretakers (who were really actors), and said, "Elderly THIS, motherf*ckers…"

The Biden administration said Monday that the government intends to provide $1.5 billion to the computer chip company GlobalFoundries to expand its domestic production in New York and Vermont. I hope he’s aiming at Mike Johnson. The announcement is the third award of direct financial support for a semiconductor company under the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act. The law enables the government to invest more than $52 billion to revitalize the manufacturing of computer chips in the United States as well as advance research and development. The projects are expected to create 1,500 manufacturing jobs and 9,000 construction jobs over the next decade. As part of the terms of the deal, $10 million would be dedicated to training workers and GlobalFoundries will extend its existing $1,000 annual subsidy for child care and child care support services to construction workers.

And as he turned to head back into the Oval Office, he doffed his shades and growled, "It's infrastructure week again, Jack. Deal with it."

CHEERS to Repubs in disarray. When your party is ruled by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz, it's understandable that any job might be more appealing than legislator. And according to CNN, the GOP goodbye letters are coming fast and furious…

House Republicans were shocked by some of the recent high-profile retirements announced by their colleagues, which have included powerful committee chairs and rising stars inside the GOP. But given the miserable state of affairs inside the House right now, they also weren’t exactly surprised. […] As the 118thCongress has been dominated by deep dysfunction and bitter divisions inside the GOP, a number of Republicans—particularly from the so-called governing wing—are heading for the exits. So far, 23 GOP lawmakers have decided to not seek reelection or resigned early, including five committee chairs, though some have cited personal reasons or are seeking higher office. Still, the caliber and timing of some of the retirements has raised alarm bells, particularly those who are giving up coveted committee gavels that some work their whole career to achieve. […] “There’s absolutely concern over a loss of knowledge, a loss of seniority, in some cases, a loss of civility,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann of Tennessee. “We don’t know whom we’re going to get and what the new Congress is going to look like.”

Oh, I can help you with that, Chuck. Here's a hint: Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries.

"CHEERS!" to fixing the worst domestic mistake in American history. On February 20, 1933, Congress proposed the 21st Amendment, which would repeal the 18th (also known as "that no-good stinkin' prohibition"). Once it was adopted, the booze again flowed free and unfettered. C&J will be performing a historical reenactment of that moment in our living room later this morning. Same as we do the other 364 days of the year.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x The Savannah Bananas danced to Beyoncé’s TEXAS HOLD ‘EM at their game tonight in Arizona pic.twitter.com/Lq5YsxSU9O — act ii Updates 𐚁 (@B7Album) February 17, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to a pleasant commute. I couldn't possibly let today go by without giving a shout-out to my home state hero who sadly passed away in “The Great Legend Purge of 2016.” Sixty-two years ago today, on February 20, 1962, Ohio native (and future senator) John Glenn took a little trip into space, which The Atlantic recreates here:

Five minutes and four seconds into the flight of the Friendship 7, as John Glenn prepared to become the first American to orbit Earth, he radioed to NASA, his capsule turned and brought the Earth into sight. Glenn’s welcome-home reception. "Oh, that view is tremendous," he said. […] Shortly after reaching orbit, his gave his first description of an earthly phenomenon from orbit. "This is Friendship Seven," he said, "Can see clear back; a big cloud pattern way back across towards the Cape. Beautiful sight."

Glenn orbited the world three times aboard Friendship 7 in just under five hours. A little weed and I can do that in my mind aboard LaZBoy 1 in under 30 seconds.

CHEERS to the perfect cure for insomnia. Trouble sleeping? You're not alone! When the tossing and turning threatens to ruin your good night of rest, we have the perfect solution. Just read this one time:

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he will not run for the presidency in 2024, silencing whispers about whether his political future would include a White House bid. Manchin squashed speculation about a presidential campaign during an event at West Virginia.

Nighty night.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: February 20, 2014

CHEERS to the NEW, IMPROVED Republican party. Ever since RNC head Reince Priebus (goodness, such a foreign and exotic name) announced he was putting a fresh coat of whitewash on the GOP, the party has had a dickens of a time figuring out how to craft a message that would ring true with the masses. Even exalted wordsmith Frank Luntz has come up empty. So leave it to Texas Senator Ted Cruz to come riding to the rescue with a slogan that has Madison Avenue eating his dust:

“The single thing that Republican politicians hate and fear the most is when they’re forced to tell the truth. It makes their heads explode. … They think the American people are just a bunch of rubes."

Hello, Acme Bumper Stickers? I'd like to place an order. A really big one.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to U.S. Mint'y freshness. The new American Women Quarter is here! The new American Women Quarter is here! Yes indeed, the latest in the series of U.S. quarters celebrating accomplished American women was released, and she's a MAGA cultist's nightmare who got into her share of good trouble:

Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray was a poet, writer, activist, lawyer, and Episcopal priest. She is regarded as one of the most important social justice advocates of the twentieth century. She fought tirelessly for civil rights, women’s rights, and gender equality. […] The Mint is getting more creative than usual with this series. This one was created by Joseph Menna & Emily Damstra. In 1938, Murray applied to the all-white University of North Carolina but was rejected. Her case received national publicity and she gained the friendship of Eleanor Roosevelt. Two years later, Murray and a friend were arrested for sitting in the whites-only section on a Virginia bus. This incident led to her decision to become a civil rights lawyer, and she enrolled in the Howard University law program. She graduated in the top of her class in 1944. She was then awarded a prestigious fellowship at Harvard University, but after the award was announced, Harvard Law School rejected her because of her gender. […] Murray’s 1950 book, States’ Laws on Race and Color was distributed to law libraries, universities, and human-rights organizations. It exposed the extent and absurdity of segregation and was important to the Supreme Court case Brown vs. Board of Education. In 1966, Murray joined Betty Friedan and others to found the National Organization for Women (NOW) but later relinquished a leading role, believing the issues of Black and working-class women were not adequately addressed by the organization. She became the first Black woman to be ordained as an Episcopal priest in 1977.

More here at Yale News. Dr. Murray is the first graduate of the U.S. Mint's Class of '24. C&J will keep you posted on the next honoree ahead of her arrival. It'll give normal people time to learn more about these trailblazing women, and misogynists time to take their heart medication.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

Today's Shameless C&J Testimonial Annabel Lagasse describes swimming in Cheers and Jeers kiddie pool water as visceral and sensual: “It’s an exciting shock. Afterward, you feel that calm, and a greater alertness too.” —Vox

-