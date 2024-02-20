Monday was Presidents Day and Donald Trump spent a good part of his morning freaking out about the state of Donald Trump. The wannabe dictator peppered his Truth Social site with his latest angry feelings. The shady social media platform is where he goes these days to smush down the caps lock button and rant away about how miserable his life is.

Monday’s screed was a three-part affair that began with Trump once again yowling that his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida is worth more than $1 billion, despite a court ruling that determined it’s worth a lot less than that. After calling Judge Arthur Engoron “THE CORRUPT AND MANY TIMES OVERTURNED ‘JUDGE,’” Trump alleged that New York Attorney General Letitia James’ successful civil fraud case against him was funded by George Soros and coordinated with the White House.

He proceeded to tie this to all of his other pending indictments, including the racketeering charges he is facing in Georgia for his part in conspiring to change the election results in the Peach State. Scream-writing that “NOTHING LIKE THIS HAS EVER HAPPENED IN OUR COUNTRY BEFORE. IT IS STRICTLY THIRD WORLD, RUSSIA, CHINA AT THEIR WORST,” Trump rallied to set the MAGA faithful at ease, declaring, “BUT FEAR NOT, WE WILL WIN BIG ON NOVEMBER 5TH, AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Ten minutes later it seems that the fear was back, along with Trump’s thoughts concerning the recent death of Russian political prisoner and Vladimir Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

So, let’s put this all together: Trump implies he is like Navalny because both men were the victims of “CROOKED” prosecutors and judges—even though unlike Navalny, whose crimes were never proven outside of a small room in a maximum security prison, the evidence against Trump has been widely available for the public to see. Also, the Russian dictator who orchestrated Navalny’s imprisonment and suspected murder is someone Trump has repeatedly spoken of with great admiration.

Having taken a little break from fulminating, Trump returned one last time to offer a new complaint: His criminal and civil prosecutions should have happened years ago! Not after evidence and testimony was methodically collected. According to the oft-indicted Trump, the fact that these cases happen to coincide with an upcoming election is proof that the entire American legal system has been conspiring to interfere in the 2024 presidential contest on behalf of President Joe Biden.

And also: ”THIS IS COMMUNISM.”

Here’s hoping you enjoyed your Presidents Day more than Donald did!

