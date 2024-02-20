We begin today with Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo and his widely circulated rebuttal to Ezra Klein’s oped at The New York Times.

First, will convention-chosen candidate X do better than Biden? As I noted on Friday, polling evidence makes that assumption at least highly questionable. That’s not the only question. Is early 21st century America really ready for a party nominee literally chosen by a few thousand party insiders and activists? I have real doubts about that. Will the convention not become a forum for litigating highly divisive issues like Gaza, Medicare for All and the broader contest between progressives and establishment-oriented liberals? The last half century of American politics has been based on the idea that the convention is a highly scripted unity launch event. This alternative would mean a free for all, in which the choice between a number of quite promising candidates will be made by a group whose legitimacy will likely be highly suspect. Not good! Then there’s another issue. Okay, say you’ve convinced us. The thunderdome convention scenario is the better bet. How do we get there? Klein is refreshingly candid about this while somehow not being remotely realistic about how wildly improbable it is. You do it by mounting a public campaign to convince the people in Biden’s inner circle — Mike Donilon, Anita Dunn, Steve Ricchetti, maybe Barack Obama and whoever else — to convince Biden to step aside. That’s almost word for word the plan. Let’s drill down on what that means. Your plan is to convince the people who are pretty much by definition the most loyal to and invested in Biden — more than anyone in the entire political world — to abandon the plan they’re already two-thirds of their way through and convince Biden to step aside. We can add the more cynical point that this also means ending their own political careers at the top of the political game. As of today, the right-leaning RCP Average shows Biden 1.1 points behind Donald Trump. Are you really going to point to that and convince them that it’s hopeless? That to me is not remotely a serious plan. It’s not a serious anything. [...] The right answer to anyone making these kinds of open-ended statements of concern is to say, tell me specifically what course of action you’re advocating and, if it’s switching to a new candidate, how you get there in the next few weeks? Could I end up looking silly if Biden stumbles through the campaign with growing evidence of declining acuity and loses in November? I guess. But I don’t see how that changes the validity of any of the analysis above.

I have some commentary of my own to add below the fold.

Even though I voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 Illinois Primary, my first choice for the Democratic Presidential nomination was Kamala Harris, who was not on my primary ballot and had dropped out the race.

One of the major reasons that I did not support Joe Biden initially was because of his age. I wasn’t worried about Biden’s “mental acuity,” I simply knew that older Democrats don’t get elected President of the United States. (That’s another reason that the shoe salesman’s age doesn’t hit him as hard: Republicans tend to vote for older candidates for POTUS.) I recall openly complaining about the “hatted ladies” of South Carolina getting ready to vote for Biden. In the aftermath of the 2020 South Carolina primary, I, too, thought that maybe those “hatted ladies” were right and that only Joe Biden could beat Donald Trump (I was crossing my fingers and toes, though).

Biden won the Democratic Primary and was able to choose the “consensus” pick to follow him. Biden chose Kamala Harris. He stated that his reasons for running was to get Donald Trump out of the Presidency and he did that.

Joseph Biden has been a damn good President. I don’t agree with him on every policy (e.g. a lot of his public policy regarding Israel, aspects of his border/immigration policies) but...his original mandate was that at least he’s not Donald Trump. And since Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination, I can’t think of a better candidate to run with at the present time than the one who already beat Donald Trump and has done a pretty good job.

Eduardo Porter of The Washington Post details the reasons that Brazil was able to handle Bolsonaro but the United States wasn’t able to handle the tacky-shoe salesman.

For those worried about the United States careening again toward political catastrophe, the question worth asking is how did Brazil dodge the bullet? Does Brazil’s experience offer any lessons that might help protect American democracy from a candidate willing to do whatever it takes to restore his grip on power? The answer, unfortunately, is probably not. For starters, in Brazil, the Supreme Court leans left. Most of the judges were appointed during the administrations of Lula (who was also president from 2003 to 2011), and his successor from the Workers’ Party, Dilma Rousseff. Brazil also has institutional tools the United States lacks to preserve the electoral process. For starters, the United States lacks Brazil’s law preventing anyone convicted of a major crime from running for office for eight years. Under U.S. law, Trump could run for president from prison. There’s more. Even before Bolsonaro was caught plotting a real coup, which led to him losing his passport, the Superior Electoral Court — charged with overseeing election law — convicted the former president last year for falsely alleging that Brazil’s electronic voting system was rigged.

Hugo Lowell of the Guardian says that Trump’s bad legal times are about to get worse.

The immediate priority for Trump’s legal agenda remains, according to people familiar with the matter, figuring out how to come up with $450m – a figure that includes pre-judgment interest – or finding a company prepared to help him post bond within 30 days of when the court entered the judgment, so that he can appeal the penalty. [...] The legal woes extend beyond causing him financial pain. On Thursday, it was confirmed Trump would face trial in New York on charges that he falsified business records over hush money payments to a porn star to shield himself from bad press before the 2016 election. Jury selection in the case is now scheduled for 25 March, despite a last-ditch attempt by Trump’s lawyers to stave off the trial. [...] But Trump may have to grapple with the fallout from another legal setback in Atlanta, after he and his co-defendants charged by the Fulton county district attorney over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election struggled to argue she should be disqualified from bringing the case.

Ian Millhiser of Vox looks at a case that comes before the U.S. Supreme Court next week involving “bump stocks.”

The case, known as Garland v. Cargill, involves bump stocks, devices that use a gun’s recoil to repeatedly fire the weapon. Bump stocks cause a semiautomatic firearm’s trigger to buck against the shooter’s finger, as the gun’s recoil causes it to jerk back and forth — repeatedly “bumping” the trigger and causing the gun to fire as if it were fully automatic. A “semiautomatic” weapon refers to a gun that loads a bullet into the chamber or otherwise prepares itself to fire again after discharging a bullet, but that will not fire a second bullet until the shooter pulls the trigger a second time. An “automatic” weapon, by contrast, will fire a continuous stream of bullets — though the shooter often must hold down the trigger to do so. The Trump administration issued a regulation banning bump stocks in 2018, after a gunman used one to kill 60 people and wound hundreds more during a country music festival in Las Vegas. A 1986 law makes it a crime to own a “machinegun,” and the Trump administration determined that this law extends to bump stocks. But federal courts have divided on whether federal law defines the term “machinegun”broadly enough to include bump stocks, and the law does appear to be genuinely ambiguous on this point.

Tori Otten of The New Republic reports that West Virginia is on the verge of passing a law that could put librarians in jail.

House Bill 4654 passed the chamber Friday by a vote of 85–12, along party lines. The bill would remove criminal exemptions for schools, public libraries, and museums that distribute or display “obscene matter” to a minor, even if the minor’s parent or guardian is present. Any employees of those institutions found guilty of giving minors obscene matter can face fines of up to $25,000, up to five years in prison, or both. The incredibly short piece of legislation gives no indication of how the new rules would affect paintings or sculptures that feature nude figures, or books that include descriptions or definitions of sexual conduct. Obscenity laws are incredibly hard to enforce, because definitions of obscenity still largely come down to individual interpretation. As a result, there will likely be more reports of obscenity, made by people who are either more conservative or just nervous about accidentally breaking the law. And since libraries and public schools often operate on very tight budgets, they are unlikely to have the budget to fight a surge in lawsuits. “It is going to cost our counties and our librarians when these matters go to the court system,” House Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel. “Because this is still vague, I’m scared.”

Stephanie Innes of The Arizona Republic reports that there is massive Medicare fraud that includes human and drug trafficking in the state’s sober living facilities.

Taxpayers were enormously victimized by what investigators describe as deceptive scams that involved luring patients into getting treatment at phony or subpar outpatient behavioral health treatment facilities for alcohol and drug dependence. [...] The human cost was unquestionable. People were the commodities necessary to complete the fraud, and the primary targets were Indigenous people who were enrolled in the AHCCCS American Indian Health Program, which is a fee-for-service program, investigators have said. People were held in unlicensed sober living homes against their will, according to reports, with no cellphones, no way to contact their families, and with no one to help them get well. Other allegations have emerged too, including reports of sex and drug trafficking that preyed on vulnerable people with addiction problems. The Arizona Attorney General's Office and the U.S. Attorney's Office for Arizona have indicted people accused of the financial side of the sober living scam, but The Arizona Republic has found no publicly available indictments for the human trafficking side of the problem.

John Ware BBC News interviews an Israeli intelligence official who personally told Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to target Hamas’s finances years ago.

Udi Levy has told BBC Panorama he advised Benjamin Netanyahu to target Hamas's finances. He believes this would have hampered the group's military build-up, but says the intelligence was not acted upon. The Israeli prime minister's office has not responded to the allegations. [...] Mr Levy - who was head of economic warfare in the Mossad, Israel's spy agency, until 2016 - says he told Mr Netanyahu many times that Israel had the means to crush Hamas, which controls Gaza, "by using only financial tools". Mr Levy says he never got a response to his proposal from Mr Netanyahu. [...] One specific funding stream, which Mr Levy says he raised with Mr Netanyahu in 2014, was an alleged multi-million-dollar investment portfolio which Israeli intelligence said was controlled by Hamas and managed out of Turkey.

Finally today, Sam Breazeale of the Russian independent media outlet Meduza interviews Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

[BREAZEALE]: Mediazona reported this week that Russia has put dozens of European officials on its wanted list, including Estonia’s prime minister. What message is Estonia taking from this and what steps is it planning in response? [PEVKUR]: I believe that the main message to take from this is very simple: we are doing the right thing. In a way, it’s a compliment for our work, for what we have done in support of Ukraine. And of course we will continue what we have done so far. It’s not the proper way to address the leaders of other countries, but nevertheless, as I said: the main message for me is that we are doing the right thing. [...] [BREAZEALE]: How likely does Estonia think it is that Russia will invade its territory in the coming years? And how are you preparing for this possibility? [PEVKUR]: Well, one thing is for sure: [in that scenario], it’s not [only] aggression towards Estonia, it’s aggression towards NATO. Because we strongly believe that the “one for all, all for one” principle is very valid — more valid than ever. Just coming from the NATO council, there’s a clear, very strong message that we are united, and there is no doubt about that. We’ve said already two years ago, in Madrid, that Russia was, is, and will be the only threat for us. And all together, collectively, we also said that Russia is the main threat for NATO as an alliance. So let’s say we are quite pragmatic in that sense. We know that we have to prepare ourselves. We take Article 3 from the NATO treaty very seriously — that first and foremost, you have to be ready yourself, and then [you] also rely on your allies. So it’s nothing new for us. We’ve been living with Russia all the time. And we know that we cannot change our neighbor. So we have to adapt. And we have to be prepared. And this is why we are investing more than three percent [of our GDP] in defense.

Everyone try to have the best possible day!