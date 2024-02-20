Nikki Haley delivered a speech on Tuesday discussing the state of the race for the Republican presidential nomination. With the primary in her home state of South Carolina just four days away, it was unlikely that the former governor would quit the race at this point, but with polls putting her 30 percentage points behind in what many view as a must-win state, a pre-humiliation withdrawal was not out of the question. For now, she declares she is staying in.

After a slow start in which she, along with other Republican candidates, seemed unwilling to say anything about Donald Trump that was less than glowing praise, Haley has sharpened her attack. She accused Trump (rightly) of vastly inflating the national debt, said that Trump is “good at breaking things,” and declared that "Just because President Trump says something doesn't make it true.” Following her Tuesday statement, Haley told an Associated Press reporter not to worry about how she’s going to win primary states, but to worry about how Trump is “gonna win a general election after spending a full year in a courtroom.”

Still, Haley is careful never to take her Trump criticism too far. Not only does she make sure to regularly slip “President Trump” into her statements, she has promised to pardon Trump in the very unlikely event that she becomes president. When a party is in the midst of a purge, bravery comes in very limited quantities, and anyone who speaks too loudly is likely to be silenced.

With no accomplishments to brag about, the death of Roe v. Wade hanging around their necks, and having freshly ripped up a border bill that had everything they’ve claimed to want, Republicans have nothing left to worry about but making sure they’re on Trump’s good side.

Former Attorney General William Barr has spent months on the talk-show circuit attacking Trump for “nauseating” and “despicable” acts. He’s described Trump as a “consummate narcissist” and “fundamentally flawed person.” In July, Barr was firm when he stated that failing to prosecute Trump for his “egregious” actions would be unjust.

But with the 2024 election creeping closer, and Barr’s book sales lagging, it’s now time for him to mend those fences and dig out his dusty red cap. Earlier this month, he said, “Voting for Trump is playing Russian roulette with the country. Voting for Biden is outright national suicide.”

Because, sure, having a far-better-than-expected economy, thousands of new infrastructure projects, and record levels of energy from just about all sectors is what “national suicide” looks like. Even Fox News has been forced to admit that the economy is “as good as it gets.” Though Fox doesn’t seem to have noticed that migrant crossings at the southern border have now dropped by half.

Expect Barr to provide more reasons why Trump ain’t so bad after all as the former attorney general struggles to find a nice red rock to hide under when November draws near.

In her speech on Tuesday, Haley declared that she was staying in the race even if she fails in what should be her best state. She has promised to stick around until at least Super Tuesday. But that’s the kind of statement every candidate makes when they’re packing up their bags and preparing for the end. Just ask Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haley has been warning that Trump is a loser who is leading Republicans toward a big loss this year. She says he’s an agent of chaos. But even Republican voters have noticed that her criticism is decidedly half-hearted.

"Why does she not hold President Trump accountable?" said one potential Iowa caucusgoer ahead of the state’s contest. "He's done plenty wrong and yet, the worst she says is 'chaos follows him.'"

Fear. That’s why.

Ultimately, Haley, like Barr, will give her endorsement of Trump and declare that nothing he has done should prevent him from commanding the world’s greatest military and turning every asset of the government toward carrying out vengeance against those who have offended him. He may be a nauseating, despicable, fundamentally flawed loser, but he’s their nauseating, despicable, fundamentally flawed loser. And an authoritarian party has room for only one.

But neither Haley nor Barr should expect forgiveness for their transgressions. Trump doesn’t do forgiveness.