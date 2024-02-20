Republicans see the writing on the wall, and it signals disaster for them

Some big-name Republicans are heading for the exits.

Former Trump officials show their principled opposition is paper-thin

When people like this show you who they are, believe them.

Donald Trump spent Presidents Day in full meltdown mode

His two modes: full meltdown and asleep.

Why Democrats now have a legit shot at flipping Wisconsin's legislature

Democracy, welcome back to the Badger State.

Fox News is real sad that Trump is ranked worst president ever

Wonder why the worst president’s former spokesperson has strong feelings about this one …

GOP's new Senate recruit in Wisconsin won't say how much time he actually spends there

This keeps happening!

It's democracy vs. the Big Lie in the showdown for Arizona's largest county

Given Arizona’s new status as a swing state, this could have major ramifications in November.

Trump will have to sell a heck of a lot of sneakers to pay off all those legal debts

The man who surrendered to authorities four times is selling “Never Surrender High-Tops.”

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Trump-allied lawyers over 2020 election lawsuit

“Release the kraken! … No, not that one.”

Cartoon: Using the First Amendment to end the First Amendment

Money is speech!

South Carolina massacre survivors demand GOP candidates talk about guns

Church leaders took the candidates to task.

After Schiff boosts a Republican, Porter elevates a different one

Here’s the latest on a proxy battle for a Senate seat in California.

