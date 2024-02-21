Blame Where Blame is Due

Gold star to The Lincoln Project for doing in 60 seconds what the traditional media has so much trouble figuring out, no matter how much time you give ‘em: placing the blame for the lack of immigration reform squarely where it belongs...

-

Once again: if you want to get stuff done, elect the team that starts with a D. Here endeth the lesson.

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Note: There is no i in Sweden. But there is a we. Discuss.

-

By the Numbers:

4 days!!!

Days 'til President Biden's State of the Union address: 15

Days 'til the Popsicle Stick Bridge Contest in Richmond, Virginia: 4

Estimated size of the U.S. dietary supplement economy: $40 billion

Percent of Americans who say they trust the dietary supplement industry: 77%

Number of volunteers between 30 and 55 being recruited by NASA to live in a simulated Mars environment for a year: 4

Temperature range on Mars: -225F - 70F

Amount the Biden administration just freed up so Maine can expand broadband access: $14 million

-

Mid-week Rapture Index: 187 (including 4 floods and 1 inspirational message for all the children). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

-

Puppy Pic of the Day: Lotta Woozle ice rescues this year. Jamestown, North Dakota this time…

-

CHEERS to adages fulfilled. Look up the phrase "elections have consequences" and you're likely to see a pic of Janet Protasiewicz smiling back at ya. One year ago today, Wisconsin primary voters decided that she would be squaring off against a loony MAGA candidate for a crucial state Supreme Court seat that, three months later, would tip the court to the left and break the GOP's control of the most gerrymandered state in the country. One year later, a day no one thought would arrive:

Wisconsin Republicans lost their more than decade-long grip on control of the state Legislature Monday after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law new electoral maps that reshape down-ballot races in this battleground state. Gov. Evers ends the gerrymander madness. Evers signed a bill put forward by GOP lawmakers last week implementing new legislative maps the Democratic governor drew himself that dramatically weaken the advantages Republicans have enjoyed each election cycle since 2011. […] The move by Republicans to diminish their own power comes two months after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the GOP-drawn legislative maps as unconstitutional and ordered lawmakers to come up with a new plan or allow the court to create a new set of legislative boundaries.

Repeating our top story: JANET SMASH EVIL!!!

JEERS to grist for the paranoids' mill. Watch any TV ad for a drug and one thing you'll have to endure is the sing-songy announcer listing a myriad of side effects running the gamut from "fatigue" to "death." And no one watching bats an eye. (Although they may reach for the mute button.) But the anti-vaxxers are a special breed of dumb, so this will come across to them with all the horror of a five-alarm fire:

Vaccines that protect against severe illness, death and lingering long Covid symptoms from a coronavirus infection were linked to small increases in neurological, blood, and heart-related conditions in the largest global vaccine safety study to date. Another finding: a tiny percent of the covid-vaccinated end up with mysterious toilet paper wads in their head. The rare events—identified early in the pandemic—included a higher risk of heart-related inflammation from mRNA shots made by Pfizer Inc., BioNTech SE, and Moderna Inc., and an increased risk of a type of blood clot in the brain after immunization with viral-vector vaccines such as the one developed by the University of Oxford and made by AstraZeneca Plc. More than 13.5 billion doses of Covid vaccines have been administered globally over the past three years, saving over 1 million lives in Europe alone.

The huge study shows that Covid vaccines are safe and effective. But there's still one health hazard from which they offer no protection: brain damage caused by the information in an RFK Jr. money beg.

CHEERS to letting your fingers do the walking. 146 years ago today, the first telephone book (kids: ask your parents. Parents: ask your parents.) was issued by the District Telephone Co. of New Haven, Connecticut. It had 50 names. And 51 pizza coupons.

-

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

x Someone installed three pink seesaws on the border wall. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9K4GGuSLTV — Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) February 18, 2024

-

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

-

CHEERS to getting stuck stuff unstuck. On this date in 1872, Silas Noble and J.P. Cooley patented the toothpick-making machine, thus idling the country's entire beaver workforce while President Grant looked the other way. The bitterness still lingers. Dam him.

JEERS to big babies in big rigs. I respect the hell out of truckers who work shitty hours to haul shit across the country that ends up in our homes—food and furniture and suchlike. But I don’t respect truckers who don't respect the rule of law, especially when the convicted criminal's offenses are worthy of a half-billion-dollar rap on the knuckles, by calling for a boycott of a poor defenseless hamlet like New York City. Thankfully, the lead organizer of the NEVER BACK DOWN, NEVER SURRENDER truckers boycott has backed down and surrendered:

A trucker who supports Donald Trump has taken back his call to action for truckers to boycott sending packages to New York City. Feel the excitement. The man, "Chicago Ray," made the remarks after a New York court fined Trump $355 million for fraudulently increasing the value of his assets in financial documents. Recanting his stance, Ray claimed he had no interest in leading any movement, but he remains 100% behind Trump.

Apparently the Truckers for Crooked Trump boycott may still happen. Most excited to hear that: the future bank accounts balances of Truckers for Biden.

-

Ten years ago in C&J: February 21, 2014

CHEERS to Miracle on Ice II: Let's Finnish This Thing. Dictator Vladimir Putin got Jesse Owensed yesterday when Finland's quarter-final victory over his beloved Russian hockey team left him slack-jawed and fuming. Booman points to a post by Chris Chase at USA Today for perspective:

Remember that Olympic ring that didn’t open at the Opening Ceremony? The hockey team losing in the quarters is like if four rings didn’t light up, then the one that did crashed to the ground, exploded and resulted in those cuddly mascots catching on fire. Russia’s collapse is the most disappointing Olympic result for a host nation in decades (if not ever).

In 1980, when I was in high school, I got a T-shirt that reads "Puck You, Russia" in honor of Team USA's Miracle on Ice. I pulled it out yesterday. It still fits me. As a sock.

-

And just one more…

CHEERS to a word from a sponsor. Conan and his perpetual foil Jordan Schlansky offer a pitch so tempting and perfectly oiled-up that I dare you to resist...

-

Have a crispy, crunchy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

-

-