Political divisions abound in the United Kingdom around immigration—with conservative Tories fighting to limit it (especially for people who aren’t white) and the Labour Party (and voters) standing against the Tories. The UK already has an ugly and checkered history with its colonies and colonial “subjects” in the Caribbean, many of whom are descendants of formerly enslaved people. Enslavement and British colonial rule took a heavy toll on the Caribbean, and people are still suffering today.

We’ve previously covered the history of Caribbean migration to the UK. There have been multiple stories highlighting the Windrush generation; including Windrush Day and continuing racism. We’ve also explored the change in status of former colonies like Barbados, who have opted to become republics.

In May 2022, we looked at the relationship of a Caribbean colony to its colonizer when we covered protests in the British Virgin Islands against looming recommendations being made for the Crown to impose direct British rule, after a scandal involving the island nation’s premier.

Nearly two years have passed; a new governor, Daniel Pruce, was appointed by King Charles III and sworn in on Jan. 29. He succeeds Gov. John Rankin, who bid the BVI farewell on Jan 25. And so the British Virgin Islanders remain colonial subjects, under British rule.

Contrast their status to that of the people of St. Lucia, who mark 45 years of independence from UK rule on Thursday.

Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Montserrat, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are all British Overseas Territories. According to Parliament’s “introduction” to the concept of “OTs,” “As a matter of constitutional law, the UK Parliament has ‘unlimited power’ to legislate for the territories,” and the governor is appointed by the monarch of England.

This is not the same relationship that independent nations that are part of the Commonwealth have with the UK; there are also nations like Jamaica, which became independent in 1968, retain the British monarch as head of state (which they are considering severing, like Barbados did in 2021).

A governor-general is appointed to a nation only after political independence is granted by the Monarchy. They act as a vice-royal (or "viceroy"). Prior to that, a dependency, like the OTs named above, have governors Antigua and Barbuda, The Commonwealth of the Bahamas, Grenada, Jamaica, the Federation of Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, and other Commonwealth nations have governors-general.

The Miami Herald has more on the governors, and in the British Virgin Islands in particular.:

The governors in the 14 British Overseas Territories are appointed by the United Kingdom, and their powers vary. In the BVI, the governor, for example, retains powers over defense, external affairs, internal security, court administration and the terms and conditions of persons holding public office. But it is the locally elected House of Assembly that has primary law-making power.

There are six different types of British nationality. According to GovUK, these are:

Those readers who are U.S. citizens recognize that this is a different system. For example, anyone who is born in a U.S. colony (territory) like Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands and lives there will not be able to vote in the U.S. presidential elections. However if someone decide to relocate to the mainland, they’re as American as anyone else. Don’t need a passport, don’t have to apply for papers. Time on the mainland isn’t limited, and people over 18 are immediately eligible to register to vote.

The UK’s system is very different.

Rights as a British overseas territories citizen

You can: hold a British passport

get consular assistance and protection from UK diplomatic posts If you’re not a British citizen, you’re still subject to immigration controls - you do not have the automatic right to live or work in the UK.

From the British Virgin Islands London Office’s guidance to “nationals residing in the UK,” with emphasis added:

The London Office supports Virgin Islanders visiting and living in the UK, providing information, assistance, and opportunities to socialise and keep in touch with members of the BVI community. If you would like to keep in touch please fill out our online registration form, so we can add you to our growing list of nationals residing in the UK. Virgin Islanders who hold BOTC passports and are interested in relocating to the UK to reside long term(more than six months), are encouraged to apply for the necessary visa(s) by visiting the UK Government’s Check if you need a visa website for the requisite information, including the application processes and fees. Please note, Virgin Island passport holders do not have the right of abode if intending on settling long term (more than 6 months) in the United Kingdom. It is advisable that you contact the BVI Civil Registry and Passport Office to confirm your next step to British Citizenship and the processes, including wait times and fees involved.

Yet the British government has the right to control territorial affairs.

Going back to Parliament’s explainers: What powers does the UK have over the OTs?

Note: Those overseas territories have zero say when it comes to addressing corruption, mismanagement, and chicanery in the UK government.

As Jacqueline Charles reported for the Miami Herald last month:

Firestorm brews in the Caribbean over giving more power to UK over British Virgin Islands Caribbean leaders are alarmed over what they say is an attempted power grab by the British-appointed governor in one of their neighboring territories who wants the United Kingdom to have more control. The push to impose greater UK control over the British Virgin Islands stems from a corruption inquiry in the overseas territory in the eastern Caribbean. The territory was plunged into the international spotlight in April 2022 when its premier at the time, Andrew Fahie, and his port director were arrested in Miami on drug-trafficking and money-laundering charges. [...] The day after Fahie’s arrest, his three-year-old government faced a British crackdown as the UK released the findings of a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption, poor governance and other malfeasance in the territory. The 900-page report and the premier’s downfall helped fueled a constitutional crisis in the archipelago. But as UK officials mulled over the commission’s recommendations to suspend the territory’s constitution and institute direct rule by the United Kingdom, BVI’s leaders and others in the region protested. Eventually, the British opted not to strip BVI leaders of their powers. But to retain local control, BVI leaders had to agree to meet certain conditions — conditions that outgoing Gov. John Rankin said are “still lacking.”

The Associated Press:

New British Virgin Islands governor faces heated debate over sovereignty and corruption In a statement earlier this month, British Virgin Islands Premier Natalio Wheatley said that he and colleagues “are alarmed and deeply offended by the governor’s request for additional powers to implement the recommendations.” Wheatley accused the former governor of not consulting with local government officials before submitting his request, saying the move “harkens back to the heyday of colonial governors ruling over these Virgin Islands.” Wheatley said that implementing the recommendations on time has been a “significant challenge” for various reasons, adding that as of November, half had been fully implemented.

The legacy media has failed to talk to the people of the BVI for their perspectives and thoughts; what recent coverage there has been is focused on the Miami trial of the former premier, who was found guilty on four charges on Feb. 8. He faces life in prison, and his case has continued to make headlines after two jurors immediately told the judge that they’d changed their minds about their verdicts.

While the BVI grapples with heavy-handed colonial rule, on the other side of the Caribbean, the people of S.t Lucia are brimming with joy as they celebrate 45 years of independence.

Saint Lucia Independence Day is celebrated annually on February 22 to commemorate the day when Saint Lucia gained its complete independence from the United Kingdom in 1979. First inhabited by the Arawaks and Caribs, Saint Lucia was colonized by the French and British in the 17th century. Previously called Iyanola by the Arawaks and later Hewanorra by the Caribs, Saint Lucia was also known as Helen of the West Indies due to being frequently switched between French and British control. [...] In 1814 Saint Lucia was officially ceded to the British by the French as part of the Treaty of Paris, and it became one of the British Windward Islands colonies. Saint Lucia joined the West Indies Federation in 1958 and became a self-governing island as a member of the West Indies Associated States in 1967. On February 22, 1979, Saint Lucia achieved its complete independence under Sir John Compton of the conservative United Workers Party (U.W.P.). [...] There are typically events held on the day, including a ceremony, annual military parade, street parade, tennis tournaments, church services, culture exhibitions, and concerts. The day before, February 21, the eve of independence day, is National Colors Day, when people are encouraged to wear something reflective of the country’s national colors.

Here’s a fun factoid about St. Lucia:

Since there are no videos of the celebrations as of this writing, I’ll leave you with this official 45th Independence Day video from the Prime Minister’s office.

