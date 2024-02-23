Republicans are scrambling for a response to the Alabama Supreme Court ruling upending access to in vitro fertilization treatments in the state, and one very important person has gone silent: Donald Trump.

On Thursday, NBC News' Jonathan Allen reported that a Trump campaign spokesperson failed to reply to an inquiry about when Trump might weigh in.

The right-wing ruling in a red state has put Republicans in a bind, forcing them to choose between their evangelical voters and the well-heeled donors who are increasingly turned off by the Republican Party's extremism. In Pew Research Center polling from last year, nearly 6 in 10 upper-income Americans said they or someone they know have used fertility treatments, such as IVF.

Even Trump's campaign surrogates dodged when asked whether embryos are children. “Well, I haven’t studied the issue,” Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina said after casting his vote in the state's Republican primary.

In Trump's absence, however, the Biden campaign stepped in to fill the void. "Make no mistake: this is because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade," President Biden tweeted Thursday, over a graphic of an Associated Press headline about an Alabama hospital pausing IVF treatments. The graphic included a picture of Trump alongside a quote of him taking credit for destroying the country's abortion rights: "I'm the one that got rid of Roe v. Wade."

x Make no mistake: this is because Donald Trump overturned Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/MmSZVcrdPt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 23, 2024

But that wasn't Biden's only tweet about IVF on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Biden also connected the end of Roe to the IVF ruling, writing, "The Vice President and I won’t stop until we restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law for all women in every state."

x Make no mistake: this is a direct result of Donald Trump ending Roe v. Wade.



The Vice President and I won’t stop until we restore the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law for all women in every state. https://t.co/zIhoCUGHR4 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 22, 2024

The Biden-Harris campaign's rapid-response account tweeted out several damning tweets related to Trump's attack on reproductive freedom—including on IVF treatments—while he was president. One tweet included Trump's tortured 2019 announcement of nominating anti-IVF, anti-surrogacy judge Sarah Pitlyk to a lifetime appointment as a federal judge.

"She was confirmed to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench and Trump even considered her for the Supreme Court," stated the Biden-Harris HQ account.

x Here is Donald Trump in 2020 announcing his nomination of an anti-IVF, anti-surrogacy judge who was deemed “not qualified” by the American Bar Association.



She was confirmed to a lifetime appointment on the federal bench and Trump even considered her for the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/THht1wYkRS — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 22, 2024

Another Trump appointee, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, refused to rule out criminalizing IVF treatments. During her 2020 confirmation, she said this:

x Flashback: During her confirmation hearing in 2020, Amy Coney Barrett refused to rule out criminalizing IVF. pic.twitter.com/z9ITEZ4qFg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2024

In case there was any confusion about Trump's role in inserting the federal government into America's bedrooms, the Biden campaign wants to clear it up.