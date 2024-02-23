On Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and qualifier on Donald Trump’s VP shortlist used her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference known as CPAC to do what she does best: lie about her state’s profoundly irresponsible response to COVID-19 and audition to be Trump’s running mate.

But you can’t prove your VP bona fides without kissing the ring—and for Noem, that means attacking fellow Republicans who dared to challenge the party’s nationally unpopular king.

“So why did all these other people and candidates get into the race?” she asked. “For themselves? For personal benefit? For a spotlight for a period of time?”

Then she praised Dear Leader for the damage he did to the country.

President Trump—he broke politics in 2016. He just did. And I think that’s a good thing. Because he’s real. He’s not perfect. None of us are. But he cares about you. And what I love about him the most is that he doesn’t think he’s better than you.

Sure he cares about you. Unless you’re, say, a member of a military family who dares to disagree with him. But at least Noem is willing to admit Trump’s not perfect!