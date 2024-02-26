Trump’s weekend at CPAC was a tour de force of bigotry and incompetence

The conference had everything: lies, odd statements, racism, multiple Trump speeches, and neo-Nazis!

GOP billionaires try to stop one of their worst candidates from making a comeback

Gotta love it when the super rich use their money to make things … slightly less evil.

Supreme Court won't let red states help ban the abortion pill—for now

Don’t utter a sigh of relief yet.

Why conservative attacks on Trump and his GOP sycophants are the most cutting

It just hurts a little bit more when the critique is coming from inside the house.

Cartoon: Trump and Putin

Putin and death: a comparison.

'Art of the Deal' ghostwriter: Journalists should fear for their safety if Trump wins second term

Another warning about a second Trump term from those who know him best.

Nikki Haley suffers humiliating defeat in her own state. What comes next?

Some answers for those asking why she hasn’t dropped out.

GOP plays games with the State of the Union while shutdown clock ticks down

Instead of helping to keep the government open, Republicans are playing games with President Joe Biden.

Lara Trump is the perfect example of Republican 'merit'

Oh, the audacity.

10 stunning moments from Trump's late-night speech to religious broadcasters

How many can you watch?

