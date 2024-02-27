Energize An Ally Tuesday Every Tuesday here at C&J we focus on a worthy candidate, cause, or organization and give it a little turbo boost. This morning, however, is a bit different. Today we're advocating for the brave proteins, fats, and carbohydrates who are determined to help the Ukrainians get through the winter by being turned into hot meals by Chef Jose Andres and World Central Kitchen, which is now deeply ingrained in the war effort as it enters its third year: [Saturday marked] two years since Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine. World Central Kitchen arrived in the region soon after the initial attack and our teams have provided meals to impacted communities every day since. Alongside our local partners, we have served more than 260 million meals to Ukrainians living through the darkest times imaginable. As we enter the third year of our #ChefsForUkraine response, we are meeting the most pressing needs of families caught between the fighting in frontline communities. At the same time, our Emergency Response Team is working tirelessly to be at the sites of missile and rocket attacks wherever they may happen, supporting impacted families and first responders. If you have a few spare dollars to help the selfless meats, fruits, and vegetables rallying to the cause of the World Central Kitchen’s mission, click here to make a tax-deductible donation that will be matched by an anonymous donor. With our continued support, Chef Andres and Ukraine’s Food Fighters will be able to continue “providing hope, comfort, and love, one plate of food at a time.” Many thanks.

Cheers and Jeers for Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Note: Today is International Would All The Evil Billionaires Just Shut The Hell Up For 24 Hours, Please, Is that Too Much To Ask? Day. Or at least it should be. Who’s got the petition?

By the Numbers:

Weeks 'til spring: 3

3 days!!!

Days 'til the National Fiery Foods & BBQ Show in Albuquerque: 3

Estimated year-over-year increase in light vehicle sales for February: 4%

Expected credit AT&T customers will get on their bill to compensate for last week's 12-hour outage: $5

Days since the Supreme Court had all the paperwork it needs to rule on Trump's "presidential immunity" claim: 10

Percent drop in suicides in Britain in the 1960s when the country, for unrelated reasons, phased out its coal gas supply (and thus carbon monoxide) to kitchen stoves which had accounted for half of all suicides up until then: -35%

Percent increase in Live Nation-related live concert attendance last year, which topped 145 million people: 20%

CHEERS to circling the wagons. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues in a swirl of incompetence, corruption, and 14th-century military technology, NATO is using its smarts, experience, carefully-cultivated diplomatic relationships, and steely-eyed resolve to help maintain unified support for President Zelenskyy’s freedom fighters. Now the organization is about to grow again:

Sweden’s NATO accession was approved by Hungary’s parliament Monday, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the simmering conflict of the Cold War. You shoot at Sweden you best not miss. Hungary’s vote ended months of delays to complete Sweden’s security policy shift and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday during which the two countries signed an arms deal. With Sweden following Finland into NATO, President Vladimir Putin has effectively achieved the very thing he sought to avert when he launched his war in Ukraine—an expansion of the alliance, Western leaders have said.

Now that the ratification of Sweden is complete, Russia will soon meet a new and fearsome weapon on the battlefield combining speed, firepower, and psychological warfare: Volvos with howitzers blaring ABBA's Waterloo.

CHEERS to the weekend's Comeback Kid. Saturday night in South Carolina, Joe Biden removed his doddering, decrepit old man mask to reveal a ripped and ready-to-rumble human juggernaut who bulldozed his Democratic primary challengers. Smothered the competition. Hocked the biggest loogie. gave the biggest noogie. Administered the swirliest swirlie. Dealt it so powerfully that everybody smelt it. Performed the most painful purple nurple. And for his grand finale he grabbed some boiled peanuts with one hand and reached into his opponents' chests with the other, ripped out their still-beating hearts, and showed it to them. He then quietly put them back in their chest cavities and thanked god they're sound sleepers. On to...where again?

CHEERS to where we're on to…again. Today's big political primary contest is in my old stomping grounds: Michigan! Drawing upon my finely-honed skills as a non-profit, non-partisan, non-stick-coated political scientist, I'm here to place my prediction into the public record: by the end of the night, despite protest votes from Democrats upset with President Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war, we'll see numbers on tote boards representing voter percentages and raw ballot totals, followed by rude networks breaking in during my prime time stories to announce the winners and losers we already knew for months would be the winners and losers, and bleary-eyed pundits opining on The Meaning Of It All. What can I say? It's my gift. And my curse.

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS to green-lighting the gals. On February 27, 1922, the all-male U.S. Supreme Court unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment that gave women the vote. Shortly after, their wives finally released them from their chokeholds.

JEERS to a first-class waste of space. Mitt Romney's niece Ronna made it official: she's leaving her backbreaking job of not doing a backbreaking job as the head of the RNC, an organization so irrelevant in the Age Of Trump that I've forgotten what the letters stand for:

McDaniel's decision followed Saturday's South Carolina primary and came less than two weeks after Trump endorsed North Carolina GOP chairman Michael Whatley to be the next chairman of the RNC, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump to be co-chair and top campaign aide Chris LaCivita to be the party’s chief operating officer. The RNC will now become a legal slush fund for TFG. Criticism of McDaniel’s leadership is focused on her handling of party finances and grassroots efforts. The party’s latest disclosure with the Federal Election Commission showed it was facing a cash crunch, with less than half as much money in the bank as the Democratic National Committee reported at the end of 2023.

She'll be replaced by a wad of sink-trap hair brought to life by Stephen Miller in his underground lab. No one will notice the difference.

Ten years ago in C&J: February 27, 2014

CHEERS to bowing out while you still got some kick in ya. Boy, that was a mighty run. After 59 years in Congress, Michigan Rep. John Dingell—a Democrat's Democrat's Democrat—is retiring from politics. Says Chris Savage at Eclectablog:

John Dingell’s time in office crosses six decades. His fingerprints can be found on some of the most transformative legislation in our country’s history: • The Clean Air Act • The Civil Rights Act • The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) • The Endangered Species Act • The National Environmental Policy Act • The Pollution Prevention Act • The FDA Food Safety Modernization Act • The Energy Policy and Conservation Acts of 1975 & 1976 • The Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”)

Dingell’s official reason for leaving: he says he wants to spend more time with his skateboard.

And just one more…

CHEERS to rhymin' Simon. Happy 217th birthday to poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, born February 27, 1807 in…oh, wow!...Portland, Maine! He liked to walk to Portland Head Light for inspiration, and people reckon that's where he wrote his famous poem, The Lighthouse:

The rocky ledge runs far into the sea, and on its outer point, some miles away, the lighthouse lifts its massive masonry, A pillar of fire by night, of cloud by day. Even at this distance I can see the tides, Upheaving, break unheard along its base, A speechless wrath, that rises and subsides in the white tip and tremor of the face. Portland Head Lighthouse, commissioned by George Washington, is where Longfellow wrote “The Lighthouse.” And as the evening darkens, lo! how bright, through the deep purple of the twilight air, Beams forth the sudden radiance of its light, with strange, unearthly splendor in the glare!

Well, he ain't no Dr. Seuss or Sticks Nix Hick Pix. But not bad. Not bad.

Have a tolerable Tuesday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

