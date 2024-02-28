A serious milestone was reached Tuesday when a majority of workers at a Mercedes-Benz plant in Vance, Alabama, signed union cards. It was the result of a recently launched organizing drive by the United Auto Workers in nonunion plants, particularly in the South.

In November, fresh after winning a historic contract victory following a strike against the Big Three automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain announced that the union would launch one of the largest organizing drives in its history, targeting nonunion U.S. plants owned by large foreign automakers as well as Elon Musk’s Tesla electric vehicle manufacturer.

In February, the UAW announced that it’s committing $40 million through 2026 to organize nonunion autoworkers and battery workers across the U.S., particularly in southern states. Under Fain’s leadership, the UAW has become a fighting union. When the UAW endorsed President Joe Biden last month—the first sitting president to walk a union picket line—Fain denounced former President Donald Trump as “a scab” who represents the billionaire class.

And that fighting spirit is facilitating the union’s organizing drive in places where it has failed before, like the Alabama Mercedes plant.

More than 6,000 people work at the plant, which produces the Mercedes GLE, GLE coupé, and GLS model series as well as the all-electric EQS SUV and EQE. The AL.com website reported:

According to the UAW, more than 10,000 nonunion autoworkers across 14 auto companies have signed union cards and begun organizing to join the UAW in the wake of the successful strike against the Big Three—General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis.

In a video announcement, Jeremy Kimbrell, a measurement machine operator, surrounded by coworkers at the Mercedes plant, described some of the driving forces behind the workers’ grassroots organizing campaign—workers going many years with only minimal raises, a two-tier wage system, and the abuse of temporary workers. These grievances also were highlighted in the UAW’s successful strike against the Big Three last fall.

And like Fain, Kimbrell did not hold back in talking about who had gained at the workers’ expense, saying, “For years, we’ve fallen further behind while Mercedes has made billions.” He added:

“There comes a time when enough is enough,” Kimbrell said. “Now is that time. We know what the company, what the politicians, and what their multi-millionaire buddies will say. They’ll say now is not the right time. Or that this is not the right way. But here’s the thing. This is our decision. It’s our life. It’s our community. These are our families. It’s up to us.”