The 17 worst things Mitch McConnell did to destroy democracy

With the longest-serving Senate leader in history soon stepping down from his post, let’s not forget how horrible he’s been.

Ex-prime minister on Trump's love of Putin: 'The creepiness was palpable'

A former Australian prime minister had a lot to say about watching Donald Trump kiss Vladimir Putin’s ass.

Trump lawyers float offer to post $100M bond while appealing fraud penalty

This civil fraud judgment seems to be causing a serious cash crunch for Trump.

Here's how every Democrat should answer questions about Biden's age

California’s governor delivered a masterclass.

Cartoon: 'Cryogenic nursery'

Award-winning cartoonist Jen Sorensen nails it again.

Failing to help Ukraine would be far worse for the US than a shutdown

Here’s why Ukraine aid is so vital to the future of the U.S. and the free world.

Google created an AI tool to rip off news outlets, and it's paying other outlets to use it

The details are the worst part.

The House GOP's terrible math just got even worse

House Republicans suck at math—and now it’s just gotten even harder for them.

Pregnant women can't get divorced in Missouri. The GOP wants to keep it that way

Republicans sure have a lot of excuses for not closing this archaic loophole.

New survey shows GOP opposition to birth control spells bad news for them in November

They are gonna learn, one way or another.

‘This was intentional’: AOC blasts Republicans on IVF ruling

Once again, the New York congresswoman nailed it.

Majority of workers at Alabama Mercedes plant sign union cards in major breakthrough for UAW

See what’s driving the organizing push of America’s autoworkers.

