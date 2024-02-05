By Shefali Luthra, Mel Leonor Barclay

Originally published by The 19th

Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, has cast abortion to the background of his campaign and declined calls to champion a national abortion ban.

But, if reelected, Trump’s tune could change: Without the aid of Congress, the former president would have tools to quickly curtail access to the procedure — and the pressure on him to wield them has already started.

Despite equivocating over decades on whether he supported abortion rights, Trump was in his previous term one of the anti-abortion movement’s most dependable presidents. His record as the president who helped bring down Roe v. Wade, the personnel who staffed his administration, and his wide-ranging allyship with evangelical leaders and anti-abortion groups suggest a willingness to further restrict access, abortion scholars and political analysts said.

“He’s always been dodgy [on abortion], and deep down he is dodgy on it. But he’ll listen to the people around him — he did it in his first term,” said Molly Murphy, a pollster and president at the Democratic-aligned firm Impact Research who tracks abortion-related public opinion. “He’d trade on this issue to get something he wants, which is why I think it would be very much on the chopping block. The people willing to work with him will deeply care about it.”

While a national ban appears unlikely to get sufficient support in Congress — a 2022 effort from Sen. Lindsey Graham failed to gain traction even among his colleagues — the administration can act on its own. With Roe overturned, and the anti-abortion movement subsequently emboldened, their options are far-reaching.

“There are lots of differences between what happened in the first Trump administration and what would be happening now — starting with the fact that there’s no more Roe and continuing through the fact that the Republican Party has been much less expressive about abortion since Dobbs,” said Mary Ziegler, a historian who studies the anti-abortion movement. “But there are signs that there may be more continuity between the first and second Trump administration than you might expect.”

Trump was the first president to attend the March for Life, the nation’s largest anti-abortion rally. Under his watch, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) barred health clinics that referred patients for abortion services from receiving federal funds under a family planning program. The change cut off federal funds from more than 1,000 clinics, including more than 400 Planned Parenthood affiliates. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is in charge of minors who are in immigration custody, sought to block pregnant teenagers from getting abortions.

Those actions earned credibility with evangelical leaders and anti-abortion groups. Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the anti-abortion group SBA Pro-Life America, said last year that her group wouldn’t back a GOP presidential nominee who didn’t get behind a 15-week national ban. A month later she signaled the group was open to backing Trump anyway. Dannenfelser told The Washington Post earlier this month that Trump had “built an enormous amount of trust with pro-life voters, as his presidency was the most consequential in American history for the pro-life cause.”

Since underperforming in the 2022 midterm elections, Republicans have heightened their focus on limiting abortions later in pregnancy. But if elected, Trump — or any anti-abortion president — would be empowered to significantly limit access in the earlier stages of pregnancy.

Medication abortion approval

A new Trump administration could force the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to remove mifepristone — one of two drugs most commonly used in medication abortions — from the market. Such a change would affect abortions in all states, including where the procedure is legal. Historically, the FDA has been treated in Washington as a federal agency more insulated from partisan politics. A second Trump tenure could test that.

Already, anti-abortion activists have been pushing for this, most prominently through a lawsuit filed in Texas set to be argued March 26 at the Supreme Court.

Even if the Supreme Court challenge fails, removing mifepristone is the centerpiece of anti-abortion strategy laid out by Roger Severino, who headed the HHS Office of Civil Rights in Trump’s previous administration and is now a vice president at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that has shaped the GOP’s agenda for decades.

Medication abortions are possible without mifepristone. For abortions, patients can take larger doses of misoprostol. But the misoprostol-only regimen is known to be less effective and more painful. Physicians have already expressed concern that removing mifepristone would increase the risk of dangerous side effects, including heavy bleeding. Mifepristone is also used to treat miscarriage, and any change in regulation would also affect that care as well.

The Comstock Act

Gene Hamilton, a lawyer who worked in Trump’s Justice Department, in a similar document urged the next Republican president to launch a campaign to enforce the criminal prohibitions on mailing abortion medications “against providers and distributors of such pills.” Roe v. Wade previously barred enforcement of the statute, an 1873 anti-obscenity law known as the Comstock Act.

Potential enforcement of Comstock, which was written to curtail material “intended for producing abortion, or for any indecent or immoral use,” has emerged as a key strategy for anti-abortion activists to restrict access to abortion medications. But though the law’s anti-abortion provisions were never repealed, using it to bar access to abortion is legally controversial. President Joe Biden’s administration has said that it does not interpret the law to prohibit mailing mifepristone.

Representatives from the Heritage Foundation did not respond to requests for comment. But multiple legal scholars said Severino’s and Hamilton’s writings — part of a project known as Project 2025, a purported roadmap of executive actions a future Republican president could take on a range of issues — offer a window into what policies could be on the table under Trump.

Contraception implications

The implications could go beyond abortion, extending to potentially restricting access to birth control, Ziegler said. Some anti-abortion organizations and lawmakers have argued that emergency contraception is considered an “abortifacient,” and should be similarly restricted — a characterization echoed by the Heritage Foundation papers. Students for Life, the anti-abortion group, has been specifically critical of the continued legality of hormonal birth control pills.

“If it’s the position of people at Heritage or former Trump administration officials that emergency contraception is an abortifacient, or hormonal birth control pill is, then they could try to apply Comstock to those,” Ziegler said.

Medically, using neither emergency contraception nor hormonal birth control is considered terminating a pregnancy.

Protests at abortion clinics

The Heritage Foundation is also calling on the next Republican president to review the administration’s enforcement of a law that protects access to the entrance of abortion clinics, which Hamilton said has been used to “harass pro-life demonstrators.” Earlier this month, former Vice President Mike Pence, during a conference with young anti-abortion activists, said the next conservative president should order the Justice Department to stop investigations and prosecutions of these demonstrators.

***

Even if Trump doesn’t adhere to the Heritage playbook, a second Trump administration would likely represent a meaningful shift in the federal landscape for reproductive rights.

The Biden administration has argued in court that federal emergency medicine law protects access to abortion in cases where the procedure would be life-saving, even in states with near-total abortion bans. It has similarly defended the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in the pending Supreme Court challenge, and sought to make abortions available to veterans through the Veterans Health Administration and reimburse service members for travel costs if they need to cross state lines for abortion care.

In a conservative administration, legal scholars suggested, the federal government could go as far as undercutting state abortion protections by challenging them in court.

“So far, there’s been a Department of Justice and FDA that’s argued on the side of evidence that abortion restrictions harm people. That all goes away, potentially,” said Rachel Rebouché, dean at the Temple University School of Law.