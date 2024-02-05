Tucker Carlson goes to Moscow to 'root for Russia' in person

Russian state TV is thrilled to have him.

Pentagon confirms Taylor Swift is not being used for covert deep state operations

These conspiracy theories just keep getting more ridiculous.

Why most GOP women are standing by their man

They’re sticking with Trump no matter what.

Cartoon: Taylor's mission

Maybe Fox News is on to something …

Durbin still can't quit blue slips, so the judiciary will continue to suffer

Until this is fixed, Republicans will keep blocking qualified judges just because they can.

The Messenger goes dark as bleak year for news industry gets worse

It’s just one of a string of closings and layoffs in an industry that continues to be hit hard.

House leaders immediately dismiss border deal with lies

Oh, the things Republicans will do for Donald Trump.

Anti-tax pioneer and two-time inmate may join Colorado House race

He has a checkered past, to say the least!

Trump attacks the Fed in another sign of desperation

Trump, the human wrecking ball, now sets his sights on a new target.

State-level Freedom Caucuses are mushrooming—and now their members are running for Congress

The far right is spreading like a disease.

