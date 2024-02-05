After months of negotiation, a bipartisan group of senators finally released their proposed legislation Sunday on securing the border and providing aid to Israel and Ukraine. The bill also provides humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, economic aid to Ukraine and other countries impacted by war, and funding for a variety of projects ranging from increasing domestic production of uranium to improving diplomatic facilities abroad.

Immediately, House Speaker Mike Johnson condemned the legislation, calling it “even worse than we expected” and declaring it “dead on arrival” in the House. Majority Leader Steve Scalise declared that the Senate bill “will not receive a vote in the House.”

Johnson also claimed that House Republicans had been shut out of the negotiations. However, Sen. James Lankford made it clear that Johnson had been invited, but refused to participate. According to CNN’s Manu Raju, Lankford said the House speaker was asked “early on” whether he wanted “to be engaged on this.” Johnson insisted that “the House has already spoken” on immigration.

x I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the President has created. As the lead Democrat negotiator proclaimed: Under this legislation, “the border never closes.”



If this bill reaches the House, it will be… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 5, 2024

Dismissing a bill that would be the toughest border control in U.S. history as “worse than we expected” and falsely claiming that under the bill, “the border never closes” shows how far Johnson is willing to go to keep this issue in play for Donald Trump. Scalise also claimed the proposed legislation “accepts 5,000 illegal immigrants a day and gives automatic work permits to asylum recipients—a magnet for more illegal immigration.” Which isn’t even close to true.

According to the summary of the legislation, the changes to border security focus primarily on streamlining the process of applying for asylum so that most applicants can be dealt with at the port of entry and those entering the U.S. will see processing times cut from several years to under six months. The bill includes:

New emergency authority to restrict border crossings if daily encounters with migrants exceed a series of limits.

A requirement that the government process at least 1,400 asylum applications a day at official ports of entry if emergency authority is triggered.

Closure of the border for up to 270 days in the first year the legislation is in effect, with the number of days declining to 180 in the third year.

Tougher standards for passing the initial asylum interview, meaning that more applicants will be turned back immediately.

A new application process for adults provides an immediate decision without the case ever going to the immigration court system.

Funding for more immigration judges to increase the capacity of immigration courts.

Funding to the U.S. Marshall Service to provide housing for those held on charges of human and drug trafficking crimes while awaiting trial.

Funding to the FBI for searching out potential criminals among those seeking entry, including expanded DNA testing.

The bill also includes $60.06 billion in direct or indirect assistance for Ukraine. That breaks down to $19.85 billion for ammunition, parts, and repairs for U.S. equipment already provided; $13.8 billion for additional U.S. weapons systems; and $14.8 billion for support activities such as training and intelligence sharing. The bill also increases the president’s authority to draw down equipment in existing military stocks.

Another $14.1 billion in assistance is aimed at Israel. That includes $4 billion for improving Israel’s missile defense capabilities and $1.2 billion for the laser-based “Iron Beam” system.

The bill also includes $10 billion in humanitarian assistance—food, water, shelter, and emergency services—for the populations of Gaza, Ukraine, and other areas caught up in war.

One section of the bill that’s getting little attention is $4.83 billion for “Countering the Aggression and Malign Influence of the People’s Republic of China.” That includes both military and humanitarian assistance designed to decrease China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Whether any of this can actually pass remains to be seen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate “must be prepared to act” on the border and assistance to Ukraine. However, his statement seems less than full-throated support for the proposed legislation.

With Trump pressuring Republicans to obstruct any bill so that he can run on the border issue in the fall, Johnson and Scalise may continue to refuse to even bring the bill up for a vote.