We begin today with Jennifer Agiesta and Ariel Edwards-Levy of CNN reporting that a majority of Americans would like to see verdicts on the various charges that Number 45 engaged in 2020 election subversion before the 2024 presidential election.

About half of Americans, 48%, say it’s essential that a verdict is reached before the 2024 presidential election, and another 16% that they’d prefer to see one. Just 11% say that a trial on the charges should be postponed until following the election, with another quarter saying the trial’s timing doesn’t matter to them. A 72% majority of Democrats and 52% of independents say it’s essential that a verdict is reached pre-election. Republicans are more split. While 38% say that a verdict should be reached before the presidential election, including 20% who call that essential, another 39% say it doesn’t matter when the trial is held, and 23% that they think the trial should be held after this election. Trump currently faces four separate criminal indictments, including federal charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The trial date in that case, originally set for March 4, was postponed Friday, after the survey was conducted. Some aspects of the case are likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court . Only 42% of Americans express a great deal or a moderate amount of trust in the Supreme Court to make the right decisions on any legal cases related to the 2024 election, with 35% saying they have just some trust in the court, and 23% that they have none at all. Republicans are more likely than Democrats to express at least a moderate amount of trust (52% to 36%). Among those who see a pre-election verdict in the federal Trump election subversion case as essential, just 35% express trust in the Supreme Court on election-related cases.

Here is the complete CNN/SSRS Opinion Panel.

Tom Nichols of The Atlantic says that the upcoming 2024 election will be one of the weirdest presidential elections in American history.

...We’ve had some odd elections in American history; in 1976, for example, an obscure former Georgia governor ran against a sitting president whom no one had actually elected. (The vice president was also an unelected appointee.) In 2000, the son of a former senator and the son of a president ran against each other. But in 2024, we are heading into a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden that promises to be weirder than any presidential election we’ve ever experienced. Let’s review where things stand. [...] The Democrats have been having a rough ride lately, in part because of the stubbornly obsessive belief among so many voters that a good economy is terrible, but also because, I suspect, so many Americans have not yet internalized the dangers of a second Trump term. But a lot of Democrats, especially younger people, have turned on Biden because of the war in Gaza, believing that he could solve it if only he concentrated hard enough. This “President Superman” problem afflicts both parties, but if angry Arab and Muslim Americans put Michigan in play—another challenge for the fractious prodemocracy coalition the Democrats hope to create—then Biden’s loss to an anti-Muslim bigot would be among the greatest face-spiting (sic) nose removals in political history. The Republicans, however, have completely departed Earth’s orbit and are now plunging headlong into the destructive black hole of Trump’s personal needs. In the past week, the GOP has moved along toward a Trump coronation, and they have been trying to help Trump’s later general-election chances by hamstringing solutions to the border crisis and holding up important foreign-aid packages—all while the military situation in Ukraine worsens and U.S. and allied forces carry out strikes in Yemen.

Josh Dawsey, Ashley Parker, and Marianne Levine of The Washington Post report that even though RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel went to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring, she will in all likelihood be out after the Republican primary in South Carolina.

McDaniel — who was elected chairwoman in 2017 after running Trump’s successful 2016 campaign in Michigan — won a record fourth term in 2023 and has been expected to remain in the job until 2025. But McDaniel has faced a groundswell of criticism from the grass roots of the party. [...] Trump has begun positing about replacements, including Joe Gruters of Florida and Michael Whatley of North Carolina, according to a person familiar with his thinking. McDaniel was overwhelmingly reelected in 2023 after some critics called for her to be deposed following the party’s disappointing performance in the 2022 midterm elections. McDaniel is well liked among the party committee’s 168 members but has drawn extensive criticism from agitators on the right, who attacked her for insufficient fundraising and claimed that she was not loyal to Trump.

Paul Krugman of The New York Times says that immigrants have played a vital role in the revitalized post-pandemic American economy.

Back in 2020, Stephen Miller, one of the architects of Trump’s immigration policies, told Trump supporters that one of the goals was to “turn off the faucet of new immigrant labor.” Remarkably, Trump issued an executive order meant to deny visas to highly skilled foreigners, many working in the tech sector. Miller and his boss apparently believed that this would mean more plum jobs for Americans, when what it would actually do was undermine American competitiveness in advanced technology. So this seems like a good time to point out that negative views of the economics of immigration are all wrong. Far from taking jobs away, foreign-born workers have played a key role in America’s recent success at combining fast growth with a rapid decline in inflation. And foreign-born workers will also be crucial to the effort to deal with our country’s longer-term problems. About that recent success: It has taken a while, but many observers are finally acknowledging that the United States has done extraordinarily well at recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Inflation has faded away in much of the world, but the United States stands out for its ability to combine disinflation with vigorous economic growth. And one key to that performance has been rapid growth in the U.S. labor force, which has risen by 2.9 million since the eve of the pandemic four years ago. How much of that growth was due to foreign-born workers? All of it. The native-born labor force declined slightly over the past four years, reflecting an aging population, while we added three million foreign-born workers.

Rachel M. Cohen of Vox reports that while abortion rights groups wish to go beyond the rights afforded by Roe v. Wade, those groups have decided to raise no objections to the way that President Joe Biden is talking about abortion.

In the weeks and months following the June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson decision, it was more common to hear influential leaders within the abortion rights movement talk about the necessity of going beyond Roe v. Wade, not going back to it. The old legal standard, they argued, was never good enough, and left too many people without access to the reproductive health care they needed. [...] The hope to go beyond Roe hasn’t disappeared. Bolstered by decisive ballot measures to protect abortion rights over the last 18 months, election wins for Democrats who campaigned heavily on reproductive freedom, and surveys that suggest voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since Roe’s repeal, many activists have pressed Democrats to avoid using “Roe” language at all, and even steer clear of popular “pro-choice” messaging they believe helped normalize restricting abortion over the years. Yet with the 2024 election now closer and stakes on abortion access even higher, reproductive rights groups have decided to swallow their concerns and enthusiastically endorse the president’s reelection strategy. Vox reached out to a dozen abortion rights groups, and while many offered statements about the need to do more to protect abortion access, no organization went so far as to say they disagreed with the president on his call to restore Roe, or explicitly object to his language.

Sandhya Raman of Roll Call writes about former U.S. Senator and 2000 presidential candidate Bill Bradley’s own very personal experience with abortion.

In his new film “Rolling Along,” Bradley, who sought the presidential nomination in 2000, describes how, in the 1960s while playing for the New York Knicks, a woman he was dating became pregnant unintentionally. The woman, he said, opted to have an abortion – which was illegal and difficult to find at the time. “Unbeknownst to me as I was frantically trying to find somebody who could help, she flew from her home in LA to Kansas City, where she apparently found somebody who knew how to do the procedure,” he said in the film. They largely fell out of touch, but it’s something that he thought about during his political career – though he never disclosed the experience until decades later. Nearly 20 years later, they ran into each other in an airport. Both were long married by then. Bradley said while he later had children, she said she never did. “We both stood there staring at each other thinking the same thing,” he said.

Cameron Joseph of Columbia Journalism Review says that all politics are national thanks to the shuttering of locally-based newsrooms.

The old saying “All politics is local” can officially be tossed in the dustbin of history. The local kingmakers and specific issues that used to dominate early-state primaries and caucuses don’t matter as much in an increasingly nationalized, polarized environment. And that’s because local news outlets have been hollowed out—leaving voters less attuned to local issues, and the stations and papers themselves with much less leverage to force candidates to answer questions important to the local audience. In 2018, the Des Moines Register, Iowa’s largest newspaper, had a print circulation of 129,000. That’s roughly a quarter what it had been a few decades earlier—and by 2022 it had plunged all the way to 40,000, according to Nieman Lab. Gannett, which owns the paper, and its chief rival, Lee Enterprises, have both drastically slashed staff and payrolls across all their publications. It’s just as bleak in New Hampshire, where once-powerful newspapers like the Union Leader and Concord Monitor aren’t what they used to be. Reduced circulations and viewership lead to reduced influence, and in recent years candidates have had relatively little reason to spend time indulging state outlets and the issues they cover. Art Cullen is the Pulitzer Prize–winning editor and publisher of the Storm Lake Times, a small paper in Northwest Iowa. He’s interviewed numerous presidential candidates, and often pushed them on key local issues—like when he sat down with Bob Dole in 1996 for an extended interview about the industrial crop program.

The lead editorial from Haaretz points out that Israeli banks have no choice but to comply with the U.S. sanctions being imposed against Israeli settlers that threaten Palestinians on the West Bank.

Israeli banks have no choice but to honor an order from the U.S. authorities combating money laundering, terror, the drug trade and illegal arms dealings through financial sanctions. Israel is well aware of the need, because it is fighting Iran's nuclear proliferation in part through the economic sanctions imposed by the Americans. It knows that three Israeli banks in Israel – Hapoalim, Leumi and Mizrahi Tefahot – have gotten into trouble in the past for ignoring American rules when they helped their clients in the U.S. avoid paying taxes and had to pay heavy fines as a result. Since then, they have been very careful. Therefore, when the Biden administration imposed sanctions on the four settlers – David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman and Yinon Levi – Bank Leumi immediately froze Levi's account. The Postal Bank did the same with Chasdai's account. Bank Hapoalim has not yet announced any action involving the accounts of Tanjil and Zicherman, but the Bank of Israel has indicated that Hapoalim will do so as well. The U.S. State Department determined that "Levi led a group of settlers who engaged in actions creating an atmosphere of fear in the West Bank. He regularly led groups of settlers from the Meitarim Farm outpost that assaulted Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, threatened them with additional violence if they did not leave their homes, burned their fields, and destroyed their property."

Nick Aspinwall of AlJazeera writes about the unlikelihood of peace talks this month between the Philippine government and the communist rebels of the National Democratic Front.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr surprised many when, in November, his government announced an agreement with the National Democratic Front (NDF), the rebels’ political wing, to restart peace talks that his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte had ended shortly after taking office. In the agreement, signed in Oslo after months of secret negotiations facilitated by the Norwegian government, both parties acknowledged “the deep-rooted socioeconomic and political grievances” at the heart of the conflict and agreed to seek reforms. Since then, however, contradictory statements, public bickering and continued armed clashes between the military and the New People’s Army (NPA), the communist party’s armed wing, have tarnished hopes of an agreement. Many in the military apparatus – and especially within the government’s controversial anti-communist task force – still want to “finish off the armed conflict by physically wiping out the [NPA] forces,” Satur Ocampo, founder of the leftist Bayan Muna party-list group, told Al Jazeera.

Yusuf Akinpelu of BBC News reports that Senegal’s postponement of national elections for ten months threaten to ruin its reputation as a “bastion of democracy” in an otherwise unstable region.

Senegal's reputation as a bastion of democracy in an unstable region is on the line as protesters clash with police outside the National Assembly. Inside, lawmakers have passed a contentious bill to extend President Macky Sall's tenure and delay elections after he called off a planned election with just three weeks to go. [...] Senegal has long been seen as one of the most stable democracies in West Africa. It is the only country in mainland West Africa that has never had a military coup. It has had three largely peaceful handovers of power and never delayed a presidential election. Until now. [...] ...Senegal's democratic credentials now hang in the balance, and a constitutional crisis is brewing. The country faces a critical test of its electoral integrity and judicial independence, analysts say.

Finally today, Enrique Alpañés of El País in English reports on research that may show that horror movies might actually be good for overall mental health.

That’s why little Mathias tried not to watch those movies: he changed the channel, closed his eyes, turned off the TV. But everything changed when he reached adolescence. By chance, he stumbled upon a miniseries called Apocalypse, about a dystopian future after a pandemic. Then, he read the book that the series was based on. It was by a certain Stephen King. It was terror at first sight. [...] Mathias Clasen is 45-years-old today. He’s a professor of literature who specializes in the horror genre. He’s the author of the book Why Horror Seduces and director of the Recreational Fear Lab at the University of Aarhus, in Denmark. Clasen has a theory about his sudden teenage conversion. “It’s a very common trajectory,” he explains, in a phone interview with EL PAÍS. “More than 95% of parents say their children find pleasure in some type of recreational fear. In young children, it’s mainly driven by risky behaviors: physical play, climbing a tree too high, or riding a bike too fast. But when they grow up, it becomes a more controlled fear. They look for it in movies, books and video games.” This interest begins in the early-teens and peaks before one reaches the age of 20. It then gradually declines with age… but it doesn’t disappear completely. Human beings feel a strange fascination with fear. We pay to be scared at amusement parks. We go to the movies or pick up a console to scream a little. We seek experiences that expose ourselves to unpleasant sensations, which push us to the limit. This is all part of what’s known as the “terror paradox” — a mystery that the fields of psychology and neuroscience have been theorizing about for years.

Just as the popularity of superhero movies skyrocketed after the September 11th attacks (regrettably), the popularity of horror movies skyrocketing since the pandemic is not a coincidence.

Try to have the best possible day everyone!