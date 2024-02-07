Republican Party suffers the most humiliating 24 hours in recent memory

Womp womp.

Biden promises to hang failed border deal around GOP's neck at the ballot box

Donald Trump getting the GOP to kill the border bill looks set to backfire in November.

Rep. Matt Gaetz wants to force House GOP to take a Trump loyalty test

Jury’s still out on whether this test will involve kissing a literal ring.

Speaker Mike Johnson had a stunningly awful day—and he did it to himself

He’s no Nancy Pelosi.

Appeals Court cuts down every piece of Trump's immunity claim—with flair

Every sentence of this decision is fire!

House GOP forms circular firing squad over their epic failures

Break out the popcorn as Republicans turn on each other.

Four convicted Capitol rioters are running for Congress, and these Republicans are just fine with it

So much for the party of law and order.

Cartoon: Mike Luckovich on Speaker Mike Johnson

Talk about bending the knee.

Nebraska is newest battleground in religious right's crusade to infiltrate public education

They’re trying to force their beliefs on students.

Claims that Jan. 6 rioters are 'political prisoners' endure. Judges want to set the record straight

“I cannot recall a time when such meritless justifications of criminal activity have gone mainstream.” 👀

