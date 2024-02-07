Personal Note. A Word of Thanks…to the Colberts

You might remember a few months back when The Late Show host Stephen Colbert suffered a bout of severe gut pain while taping a show. You might also remember how he tried to wave off his wife Evie’s suggestion that he go to the ER right away and get it checked out, saying instead that he just needed to go home and "get some sleep." And you might remember how Evie forced him to go anyway, and it turned out he needed an emergency appendectomy ("I don't want to get too technical here, but I was dying"), from which he is now fully recovered. Watch him tell the story here.

Fast forward to last Friday night, when my partner Michael started coming down with his own case of gut pain.

Continued...

We initially thought it was related to the Covid he tested positive for two days earlier. But after a really rough night in severe pain at home, I told him we should go to the ER. I got a chillingly familiar reaction: "I'll be okay, I just need to get some sleep."

The Colberts: life savers

He might've gotten his way, but the Colberts' experience kept popping into my head, setting off increasingly-louder alarm bells. I believe the words that ultimately persuaded Michael to go, phrased as delicately as I could make them, were: "Get in the fucking car now!"

Michael entered the hospital with a screaming appendix. He'll be leaving (after another day or two in recovery) without one.

Had Stephen not shared—with snark-free candor and detail—his and Evie's cautionary tale that turned out to be almost exactly what went down in our house, the outcome might have been much different. So for that, both of us owe both of you a big, but simple, Thank You.

And now, our feature presentation...

Cheers and Jeers for Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Note: C&J may be a little lighter on content than usual for the rest of the week, depending on how many directions I get pulled during Michael’s recovery (see above). But, by god, we’ll post something, even if its just a photo of my macaroni art from 3rd grade now illegally glued to the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. (A story for another time.) And we’ll be off on Monday for a pre-scheduled bank robbing spree. Thanks for your patience. —Mgt.

By the Numbers:

Days 'til the Puppy Bowl: 4

Days 'til the 75th annual International Pancake Day in Liberal, Kansas: 6

Number of consecutive months that economic activity has increased in the services sector, according to ISM Services: 13

Current average gas price: $3.14

Number of copper-based landlines currently in use by business and residential customers: 100 million

Expected percent of landlines that will remain by 2030: 5%

Percent chance that the hills are alive with the sound of music, according to the Von Trapp Institute for Paranormal Alpine Activity: 100%

Mid-week Rapture Index: 188 (including 4 satanisms and 1 handy End Times chronology you can totally depend on). Soul Protection Factor 12 lotion is recommended if you’ll be walking amongst the heathen today.

Puppy Pic of the Day: Dapper Dan finally does the deed…

CHEERS to getting off the dime. The "absolute immunity" decision by the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals took forever (two months?) to come down. But having finally finished their crucial pickleball tournament, they finally got around to it. The news is good for democracy, and bad for the previous president who believes that he, and he alone, is immune from prosecution in these United States:

A three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected former President Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity as it pertains to his federal election interference case. The republic endures. "For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant," the judges wrote in their 57-page decision, saying that "Former President Trump lacked any lawful discretionary authority to defy federal criminal law and he is answerable in court for his conduct." "We reject all three potential bases for immunity both as a categorical defense to federal criminal prosecutions of former Presidents and as applied to this case in particular," the decision said.

The MAGA cult, of course, took to social media to cry like babies and post their little "rigged!" memes. I'm sure the judges' homes have been swatted by now and that they've had to bring on extra security to protect them from Trump's orcs. But, really, they should look on the bright side: because of this ruling, there will be no dictator Joe Biden. (Just don’t tell 'em the ruling doesn't apply to alter egos or you'll spoil the surprise when they wake up and hear about their new overlord: Generalissimo Dark Brandon.)

JEERS to borderline psychosis. If you're just tuning in to the immigration-reform discussion, here's the way it's worked out so far:

1. Republicans demand hard-line immigration reform "yesterday" to stop the "invasion" of "caravans" "endorsed by Joe Biden" that are "poisoning the blood" of American society. The estate of Charles Schulz should start charging Republicans a fee for stealing his act. 2. Democrats sit down with Republicans and hash out a bill that solves a lot of the border problems while allowing both sides to declare victory. 3. After being notified of this legislation, President Biden greets the news favorably. 4. Because President Biden greets the news favorably, Republicans run back to their original position on immigration because Biden must fail. They blame Biden for forcing them to make him fail. 5. Republicans go back to demanding hard-line immigration reform "yesterday" to stop the yadda yadda yadda and etc.

If you read the above while sucking on laughing gas it makes sense.

CHEERS to construer constriction. On February 7, 1795 the Eleventh Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified. It says:

"The judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by citizens of another State, or by citizens or subjects of any foreign state."

Sadly, they failed to include "or by aliens from another planet," leading to the unexpected annexation of Texas by the Emperor Glarb of the Xxxxorpp Nebula. Whoops! (But I have to admit Ted Cruz looks downright regal in his viceroy sash.)

BRIEF SANITY BREAK

x This mama duck playing hide and seek with her babies is exactly what I needed today 🖤



pic.twitter.com/75TVII8xtS — Jessi 💫 (@its_jessi_grace) February 5, 2024

END BRIEF SANITY BREAK

CHEERS and JEERS to your Wednesday morning cancel culture roundup. Been awhile since we took stock of who wants to get rid of what, so here's a little refresher as we hurtle through the week:

Democrats want to cancel… Gun violence, income inequality, gender inequality, fossil fuels, murder-by-cop, gaslighting, voter suppression, tax avoidance by the rich, right-wing terrorist groups operating out in the open because the Justice Department and Homeland Security let them, the war on education, evangelical grifting operations, and Russia's leadership. Republicans want to cancel… Gun-control laws, M&Ms, Taylor Swift, Mr. Potato Head, Minnie Mouse, Barbie dolls, education, Democrats, LGBTQ people, green energy projects, unions, Black people in positions of authority (except those who work tirelessly on behalf of white Republicans), My Little Pony, attacks on the legacies of Hitler and Mussolini, free and fair elections, vaccines, exposed female arms and shoulders, Capitol security, reproductive freedom, and Ukraine's leadership.

Or, to summarize it mainstream media-style: Both sides do it!

Ten years ago in C&J: February 7, 2014

CHEERS to secular intervention. The U.N. to the Vatican: "Heyyy! How's about you remove the pedophile priests you still got running around?" The Vatican to the U.N.: "Heyyy! We'll get back to ya on that." The U.N. to the Vatican: "Heyyy! Before or after the First of Never?" The Vatican to the U.N.: "Heyyy! We'll get back to ya on that, too." Maddening as their foot dragging is, you have to admit they're following the example of their savior, Jesus. After all, the Bible clearly documents his famous last words: "Heyyy! I'll get back to ya."

-

CHEERS to historic moments in getting busted for doing something naughty with your hand. Fourteen hilarious years ago this week, while bamboozling a rapt Tea Party audience in Nashville at the height of the movement's Black President Panic of 2010, former everything Sarah Palin—still nursing her butthurt after Alaska rejected her again for a seat in Congress—got caught for the most juvenile of transgressions: writing cheat notes on her hand:

[Eyeroll]

Energy. Budget Tax cuts. Lift American spirits. So complex were those concepts that she had to write them down. On her hand. Seven words. And even then she made a mistake and had to cross one out. Y'know, we don’t say this to our right-wing friends nearly enough: even though you’re lunatics with incurious, reality-averse mush for brains who represent the worst of human instincts, thank you anyway...for your healing gift of laughter.

Have a happy humpday. Floor's open...What are you cheering and jeering about today?

